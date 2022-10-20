Bike crash update

A member of the Maryland State Police Crash Team walks to a patrol car on Thursday (Oct. 13), while investigating a collision involving a sport utility vehicle and a bicyclist at the intersection of Route 40 and Elkton Road near Elkton. The bicyclist, who suffered serious injuries, was discharged from a Delaware hospital on Sunday after spending three nights at that medical center, police reported.

 CECIL WHIG FILE PHOTO

ELKTON — A man who suffered serious injuries when a vehicle struck him late last week while he was riding his bicycle on a highway near Elkton has been discharged from an area hospital, according to Maryland State Police at the North East Barrack.

