A member of the Maryland State Police Crash Team walks to a patrol car on Thursday (Oct. 13), while investigating a collision involving a sport utility vehicle and a bicyclist at the intersection of Route 40 and Elkton Road near Elkton. The bicyclist, who suffered serious injuries, was discharged from a Delaware hospital on Sunday after spending three nights at that medical center, police reported.
ELKTON — A man who suffered serious injuries when a vehicle struck him late last week while he was riding his bicycle on a highway near Elkton has been discharged from an area hospital, according to Maryland State Police at the North East Barrack.
Police reported that the 40-year-old man was discharged from Christiana Hospital in Delaware on Sunday, after spending three nights at that medical center.
The man was riding his bicycle southbound on Elkton Road (Route 279) at approximately 4 p.m. on Thursday (Oct. 13), when he attempted to cross West Pulaski Highway (Route 40), police said. After he crossed the westbound lane of that highway, police added, the bicyclist was struck by a Kia sport utility vehicle that was traveling eastbound on that highway.
Police reported that an ambulance crew transported the injured bicyclist from the crash scene to the Delaware hospital. The Kia operator was not injured.
Due to the seriousness of the collision, an MSP Crash Team conducted an on-scene investigation, according to police. As of Wednesday, with the investigation into the crash continuing, police had not released the names of the bicyclist and the SUV driver. A spokesman at the North East Barrack reported that the Kia operator is not listed as the at-fault driver in the preliminary accident report.
