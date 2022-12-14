CECIL COUNTY — On Monday, Beth Creek, executive director of the Youth Empowerment Source program, was honored with the William Donald Schaefer Helping People Award.
The award was created in honor of the former Maryland Governor, Comptroller and Baltimore City Mayor William Donald Schaefer. The award goes to an individual or an organization that has exemplified public service.
Creek, a former teacher in Cecil County, is the founder of YES, where she has worked for years with at-risk youths, developing programs to help them deal with trauma and other challenges they face. Recently, Creek helped launch the Drug Free Cecil Youth Coalition.
Creek was proud to receive the reward, viewing it less as a personal accomplishment, and more as an acknowledgment of all the work her team at YES has done over the past few years.
“It is such an honor for the Comptroller to recognize the work not just of me, but of this entire team, and the staff here, and the selflessness that they have for the community and the endless hours they pour into young people and their families,” Creek said.
John Dixon, community liaison for the Comptroller’s office, said that Creek was presented with the award due to her ongoing service to Cecil County.
“I think the comptroller was particularly interested in what [her effort] does for children and youth in drug prevention, and in the DARE program, and her years of service and commitment to Cecil County,” Dixon said.
