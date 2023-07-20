Toni Sprenkle, executive director of Bainbridge Development Corp., explains to the recent BDC meeting how a new access road may be added from Perrylawn Drive across Diamond Jim Road to the former naval base. Manor Drive would be eliminated.
PORT DEPOSIT — With the punch list completed on Building B last week and landscaping under way, the Bainbridge Development Corporation — the quasi-governmental group charged with turning the former US Navy base into a functioning, contributing piece of property — is working on getting vehicle traffic in and out with as little neighborhood disturbance as possible.
Toni Sprenkle, BDC Executive Director, told the monthly meeting Monday that Diamond Jim Road will be extended into the property to give tractor trailers another access route
Carl Roberts, chairman, said the BDC and Cecil County got a $7.5 million grant just to study it.
Roberts said Manor Road would be eliminated to bring Diamond Jim across Craigtown Road to the Bainbridge property. Trucks and other vehicles would come from Perrylawn Drive to the property without passing Bainbridge Elementary School.
“It’s all in engineering at this point,” Roberts said.
BDC has yet to announce a tenant for any of the buildings. The two currently available are Building B with over 1 million square feet and Building C, which holds 605,280 square feet. Buildings A and D will be built to tenant specifications.
Sprenkle told the meeting that it has been determined that seven of the acres where the base hospital once stood do not have asbestos and this means savings from not having to clean up the site.
“The Navy admits demolition was done quickly and that’s why they capped those seven acres,” she said.
BDC is still trying to get a clear title on the deeds to the property. As a military facility, it was under federal regulation. However, when the Navy gave Bainbridge to Maryland in 1999, it came under the regulation of Maryland Department of the Environment. Sprenkle said some paperwork needs clarification to that end so forward movement can continue throughout.
“If the EPA said MDE is the regulator that’s great,” Sprenkle said.
And while a lot of attention has been given to the remaining historic Tome School for Boys buildings, Sprenkle said there are still 35 structures on the 1,200 acres to remove.
“The deed says there were 60,” she said, adding, “The Tome School buildings were not in this equation.”
