030323_whg_ NorthEastRezoneImages4.jpg

Pictured in this file photo is the rear of Diebold’s property. Now that requested rezoning of the land has been denied, Diebold says that selling the property to a developer is a possibility.

 CECIL WHIG FILE PHOTO BY MATT HUBBARD

BAYVIEW — The Cecil County Council dennied the rezoning of a nine acre property on Old Bayview Road just outside of North East by unanimous vote last Tuesday night. The denial forces the property owner Chris Diebold to remove a four unit apartment complex that currently houses five residents.


