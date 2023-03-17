BAYVIEW — The Cecil County Council dennied the rezoning of a nine acre property on Old Bayview Road just outside of North East by unanimous vote last Tuesday night. The denial forces the property owner Chris Diebold to remove a four unit apartment complex that currently houses five residents.
The land, which Diebold was requesting to be rezoned from Suburban Transition (ST) to Residential Multifamily (RM), is currently pre-approved for over 35 single family homes – which is a growing possible use for the land now that Diebold has been denied the rezoning.
“Without the apartments helping me finance the ownership of the land, our options are narrowed, which makes selling to a developer a real possibility,” said Diebold.
Regarding the council’s vote, Council President Jackie Gregory explained that the council’s findings in the rezoning case concluded that Old Bayview Road lacks shoulders and is not designed to accommodate additional traffic if the land were rezoned.
“The proposed rezoning would cause significant changes in traffic pattern and the volume of the neighborhood not contemplated by the county comprehensive plan,” said Gregory.
In Diebold’s rezoning application, his argument was that there was a mistake in the 2011 rezoning comprehensive plan. The council concluded that there was not a mistake and he was never allowed to have the apartments.
“The council didn’t even appear to consider the fact that we have mitigated all fear of future multifamily development via a deed restriction,” said Diebold.
The proposed deed restriction, created by Diebold, stated that if the land was rezoned, he – along with any future developers – would not be allowed to build additional apartment units or the single-family homes the land is approved for.
Moving forward, Diebold said that the elimination of the apartments will have a drastic effect on all of his tenants, as they are now forced into the rental market.
“I am very upset that I have to move from my home,” an 89 year-old resident wrote in a statement. “I have been here for 20 years and I am on eight liters of oxygen a day so I have to be on the ground floor – all that is available in the county is waitlists.”
A decision on exactly what Diebold is going to do with the land moving forward has not been made at this time.
