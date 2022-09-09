With more than 300 anglers competing in the St. Croix Bassmasters Open, the boats are sent out in early and late groups called flights. The flights experience different tide levels, which can affect the size and number of their catches.
Sienna Salgado, 1, waves to her grandfather, Hermilo Salgado, as he comes in on his boat after a day of fishing in the St. Croix Bassmasters Open. Sienna’s dad, Jose Salgado, holds her up for the best view.
Hermilo Salgado, left, only caught one bass Thursday and hoped his day on the North East River Friday would be better. Salgado, from Kentucky, is one of 313 anglers competing for cash prizes in the St. Croix Bassmaster Opens in North East.
With more than 300 anglers competing in the St. Croix Bassmasters Open, the boats are sent out in early and late groups called flights. The flights experience different tide levels, which can affect the size and number of their catches.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
North East’s Luke Shrader holds up his catch to show those watching the weigh in Thursday at North East Community Park.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
With more than 300 anglers competing in the St. Croix Bassmasters Open the boats are sent out in groups called flights and come back in the same fight.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Sienna Salgado, 1, waves to her grandfather, Hermilo Salgado, as he comes in on his boat after a day of fishing in the St. Croix Bassmasters Open. Sienna’s dad, Jose Salgado, holds her up for the best view.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Hermilo Salgado, left, only caught one bass Thursday and hoped his day on the North East River Friday would be better. Salgado, from Kentucky, is one of 313 anglers competing for cash prizes in the St. Croix Bassmaster Opens in North East.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Kenny Mittelstaedt celebrates his Thursday catch after weigh in at North East Town Park. He is one of more than 300 anglers competing in the St. Croix Bassmaster Opens this weekend.
NORTH EAST — Luke Shrader watched boats come in as the tide went out on the Northeast River Thursday and made plans to have a better day Friday in the St. Croix Bassmaster Northern Opens Tournament.
Shrader, who calls North East home, is one of more than 300 taking part in the international fishing tournament through Saturday. He was in a group — called a flight — that went out early while the tide was high. He envied the groups that came out later and would be the last to return to North East Community Park to have their catches weighed-in.
“Low tide is good for fishing,” Shrader said.
There were light catches for many anglers in the first flights. Success is the angler with the heaviest catch, according to Hank Weldon, director of Bassmaster Opens.
“You present your five heaviest bass per day,” Weldon said. The bass must be at least 12 inches long but can be male or female. Once weighed and recorded, the fish are turned over to the Yamaha Live Release Boat, taken out into deep water and returned to the river.
“We want to protect the resource,” Weldon said.
On most boats there is an angler and a co-angler. The angler is of professional caliber, vying for a $41,000 prize to be awarded Saturday. The co-angler prize of $15,000 will be awarded Friday.
Anglers start heading out at 6:30 a.m. Weigh-ins begin at 2:30 p.m. Only the top finishers Friday will advance to the prize round Saturday. Hermilo Salgado from Barberville, Ky. did not have a good day Thursday.
“I got one fish, only about 2 pounds,” he said. Others had similar experiences, with some coming in empty-handed.
Shrader, on the other hand, presented his 11-plus pounds of fish which placed him in the 57th overall position at the close of day one of the tournament.
Kenny Mittelstaedt, from Minnetonka, Minn., also had a good day Thursday with his catch of 11-plus pounds of bass.
“I’m not sure I am going to be able to reproduce it,” he said. “It was a very good day.”
Tim Poore from Elkton was among those in the audience watching the catches and the catchers.
“I’m here to see a whole lot of fish,” Poore said, adding his day of fishing along the shore of the park was a wash.
“Fishing fans love the weigh-in,” noted Sandy Turner, Cecil County Tourism Manager.
Shrader was looking forward to Friday when he will be in the late flight and fishing with the benefit of low tide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.