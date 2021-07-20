APG Chesapeake is proud to announce its second annual “Bark Madness” contest: The ulti-mutt showdown between the region’s most paw-pular pets.
Entrants can submit photos of their 4-legged companions (dogs only please!) at stardem.com/bark from July 23 until August 6 for a chance at winning some grrrrreat prizes: 1st prize: $250 Gift Card, 2nd prize $100 Gift Card, 3rd prize $50 Gift Card. The top ten finalists will also receive a commemorative plaque.
Each dog will be voted on by the public and the top dogs will be selected each week (starting 8/20) until we finally have a bone-fied winner chosen on October 8.
We wish all the pups the best of luck at becoming the top dog!
