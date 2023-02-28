PERRYVILLE — The Town of Perryville is remembering Barbara Brown as a caring public servant that loved her town and its rich history.
“She always had the town’s best interests at heart,” said Cathy McCardell, Perryville Assistant Town Administrator. “She was always a go-getter and did a lot for the town.”
Brown died Feb. 18. She was 77. There will be a funeral service March 2 at 1 p.m. at Lee A Patterson Funeral Home in Perryville.
She served seven terms as a Perryville Town Commissioner, during which time she was dedicated to the town’s Parks and Recreation and also shepherded the restoration of Rodgers Tavern and the construction of the pier located next to the historic tavern.
“When people go into (Perryville Community Park) and enjoy that, it’s all attributed to Barbara Brown,” said former Perryville Mayor Jim Eberhardt. “Her dedication to improving the parks and recreation in Perryville was non-stop for all those years.”
“She did a little bit, year by year,” Eberhardt said, giving her credit for the tennis courts, paved road, ball fields and the kayak launch. “That’s truly her legacy in my mind.”
“But also Rodgers Tavern,” he added. “She knew a lot about the history and worked a lot to improve it.” He said Brown was able to get grants to stabilize the Colonial-era tavern and worked toward it becoming the museum it is today.
However, her work did not stop when she announced in 2016 that she would not seek re-election.
“Since she left, she continued to cut out articles for us and made books,” McCardell said. “She was always a go getter.”
What some may not have realized is that many of the projects Brown championed were made possible because of her grant writing.
“She was constantly going after those grants,” McCardell said.
Charles Hicks, Perryville’s Code Enforcement Officer, also held his position while Brown was on the board.
“She was one of my biggest supporters of code enforcement,” Hicks recalled. He said Brown looked at it as a matter of town pride. “She thought it should be taught to the children; how it would make a big difference in the quality of life that we all would like to enjoy.”
Mary Ann Lisanti worked with Brown in her roles as a member of the Maryland House of Delegates and also as executive director of the Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway. She also appreciated Brown’s relentless support.
“She helped us get state and federal grants, especially at the kayak launch,” Lisanti said.
Lisanti also remembers Brown would personally open and close the town park before Perryville had P&R employees to do the job.
“She made sure the ballfields were maintained and that there were restrooms,” she said. “She took that job seriously.”
However, Lisanti also remembers when Brown worked for the Cecil County Vocational Technical High School at the time when her father, Samuel Lisanti, was principal.
“One of the things they did was set up the GED program at Cecil College,” Lisanti said. Concerned about educational drop-out rates, Brown wanted young people to have a sense of skills and self. “She wanted them to have a sustainability that continued into their daily lives.”
Brown also was active in the Greater Perryville Chamber of Commerce for many years.
“Barbara proved to be a strong advocate for our community and for our town,” said Perryville Mayor Matt Roath. He credits Brown for her impact that helped bring Hollywood Casino to town and also the work she did to improve the town’s infrastructure, which is necessary for future economic growth.
“She was a tough lady, a strong lady and she had her opinions,” Roath said, adding he learned about that while attending town meetings when Brown was a commissioner. “I learned quite a bit from her.”
Former Cecil County Commissioner Phyllis Kilby said her memories of Brown are forever linked to the Perryville branch of Cecil County Public Libraries.
“When I was a commissioner we were working with the library director, Denise Davis, to actually fund and locate a new library for Perryville. The library at that time was located in a small section of the Perryville Town Hall. Perryville desperately needed a larger library,” Kilby said. “Barbara was part of all the library discussions, particularly the ones concerning the location of the new library. Some people suggested it go on the other side of Route 40, but Barbara was adamant about keeping the library as close to downtown as possible.”
Kilby noted Brown was correct in keeping the library in town, as witnessed by the numbers of Perryville Middle School students who come there after school. Brown’s reputation went past the town borders, she added.
“No one was a fiercer advocate for Perryville on the state and county levels. Everyone at the state who had anything to do with Open Space money knew Barbara Brown – a true community servant and volunteer,” Kilby said.
“She is going to be thoroughly missed,” Roath said.
“It’s hard to walk around Perryville and not see the fingerprint of Barbara Brown,” Lisanti said.
“She represented the people of Perryville well,” Eberhardt said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.