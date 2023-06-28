PORT DEPOSIT — When the Bainbridge Development Corporation was formed by the Maryland General Assembly in 1999 the goal was to revitalize the 1,200-acre former Navy base, get the property back to the tax rolls and put itself out of business.
With construction of two buildings completed and two more in the works, Carl Roberts, chairman of the BDC Board of Directors, indicated Monday that that time is coming.
“We are at a place in history where we can see down the road that the BDC will be funded out by the legislature,” Roberts said. “We think it’s prudent for us to start talking about it.”
Toni Sprenkle, executive director, said interest in the project is a constant at her offices at the gates to the project on Jacob Tome Highway in Port Deposit.
“A week has not gone by that we haven’t had at least one (potential) tenant,” Sprenkle said. Tenant activity and tenant interest is high, she said.
“We had a broker event here June 20. We are happy with the turnout,” Sprenkle said. She told the board that tours were given and lots of information was shared about the current and future development plans.
Phase 1 produced Buildings B and C, which are set to be commissioned in July.
“Phase 1A is in a bit of a holding pattern. We are addressing a hot spot,” she said. In the Phase 2 section cleaner areas were found. “But we did end up finding a few burial pits.”
Over its 24 years, the BDC has developed a working relationship with the US Navy that has resulted in a planned clean up and monitoring of the property to remove asbestos. Widely used in construction when the base was built in the months after the attack on Pearl Harbor, asbestos is now recognized as a carcinogen. Its presence was what forced a wholesale change of plans from mixed-use residential, business and light industrial to business and industrial only.
In Phase 1A, the solution will likely come with making adjustments that will move those hot spots into forest conservation that won’t be further disturbed.
Buildings B and C were built without a tenant in mind while Buildings A and D will be built to the needs of the tenants.
“Building D will face Tome Highway,” Roberts said, adding it would present more of a retail office space appearance.
“It will be the smallest warehouse,” Sprenkle said. “It may be a regional headquarters or several businesses in one building.”
The board did hear from neighbors again with complaints about dust and noise but Richard Labhart said barriers that had been removed for construction — and not set back in place, have created a new headache for him.
“Now it’s non-stop ATVs,” he said. These riders are causing distress to his rescue horses, Labhart told the meeting.
Sprenkle said a public road can’t be barricaded. However, Labhart pointed out it is not a public road and had been closed off until now.
“Let us check that out,” Roberts offered.
Anna Cifaldo, another neighbor to the project, also asked if the fallen trees along Tome Highway could not be removed.
“Can someone pick them up? It looks unsightly,” she said.
Roberts said that would also be addressed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.