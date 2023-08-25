PORT DEPOSIT — The board of directors of the Bainbridge Development Corporation agreed Monday to delay the demolition of numerous unneeded structures left behind on the former naval training facility.
With Bainbridge Day scheduled for Sept. 17, which this year includes a return to public tours of the property, the BDC board agreed to delay actual demolition until afterward.
“Nothing being demolished is of any historical significance?” asked David R. Rudolph.
Toni Sprenkle, executive director, told him nothing targeted for removal is on the National Register of Historic Places. Rudolph suggested that there needs to be some record of any significant people that may have been in any of these buildings.
“These are only listed as barracks,” Sprenkle said of some of the targeted structures, adding there likely is no way to know about historical figures who may have stayed or worked there.
Rudolph asked, and the board agreed, to delay the demolition regardless out of respect for those who may visit on Bainbridge Day.
Sprenkle said work has begun to investigate the contents of the buildings for such things as asbestos, and to look at repurposing some materials.
“Some bricks are being salvaged from Hunter Hall,” Sprenkle told the board. “There’s not a whole lot left of the training center that we could give to the (Bainbridge NTC) Museum.”
At its monthly meeting the BDC also heard that landscaping is well underway. Sprenkle said it’s attracting random visitors to the property off of Jacob Tome Highway, creating potential safety issues for the workers that continue with construction.
“We are installing interior gates on site,” she said, which should keep the curious and the contractors from crossing paths.
As for the construction, Sprenkle said a 34 acre tract that had no military activity conducted upon it is being studied to see what could possibly be built on the site.
MTPM, the developer overseeing the project, is in conversations with potential tenants in Phase 1A, which Carl Roberts, chairman of the BDC board, pointed out is actually in Phase 2 of the development of the 1200-acre site.
Geo-technical studies are being conducted on the soil where stormwater management ponds are planned for the site, Sprenkle said.
“We want to avoid clay or shallow rock,” she said, indicating those would create drainage issues.
BDC board member Joe Brant reported that there has been no information received from Maryland Department of Government Services regarding the future of the Tome School property in regard to the proposed Port Deposit State Park.
“I think the grants office is probably inundated with a lot of things to review,” Sprenkle said. “I might need to call in some more favors.”
