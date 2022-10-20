People coming out of Misty Meadows, a manufactured home community in Port Deposit, say this new road barrier blocks a driver’s line of sight. Bainbridge Development Corporation and Maryland State Highway Administration are working on a solution.
Jersey wall and orange barrels have been installed along Jacob Tome Highway at Perrylawn Road in Port Deposit ahead of a road widening project as part of construction at Bainbridge.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
People coming out of Misty Meadows, a manufactured home community in Port Deposit, say this new road barrier blocks a driver’s line of sight. Bainbridge Development Corporation and Maryland State Highway Administration are working on a solution.
PORT DEPOSIT — Residents of a manufactured home community near Bainbridge are concerned about the placement of barriers along Jacob Tome Highway.
As work continues to build the first of four large warehouse distribution centers at the former Naval Training Center property, some who live in Misty Meadows say their line of sight is hindered by the orange barrels and concrete jersey walls.
Toni Sprenkle, executive director of Bainbridge Development Corporation, said the barriers are there to keep traffic from driving into the construction zone.
“They are there per SHA (State Highway Administration) requirement,” Sprenkle said Wednesday. “They will be excavating there. We have to make sure people don’t accidentally turn too early and fall into the excavation hole.”
Sprenkle said this is work to widen the road and make the turn lane more effective for large trucks and tractor trailers.
“They are cutting in and putting in a turn lane at 276 and 275,” she said of the intersection of Tome Highway and Perrylawn Road. “The sooner that gets done the sooner it can be removed.”
Donna Boyd, a resident of that Port Deposit community, said the barriers make it hard to see oncoming traffic when making turns out of Misty Meadows.
Sprenkle said that in weekly meetings with all the stakeholders she had made SHA aware of the line of sight issues.
“We told them that residents are having trouble. They are looking at what we can do for a better sight line,” she said, adding it could be something as simple as shorter barrels. “We are trying to figure out how do we get to a happy medium.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.