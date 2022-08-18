ELKTON — Elkton High School hosted its first-ever Back to School Kick Off event Aug. 11.
The event was meant to get students excited about the upcoming school year, as well as meet certain staff from the schools. The schools that attended the Back to School Kick Off were Elkton High, Elkton Middle, Gilpin Manor Elementary, Thomson Estates Elementary, Cecil Manor Elementary, Holly Hall Elementary, Kenmore Elementary and Cherry Hill Middle.
At the event there was food, games, music, school supplies and community partners.
Christopher Fielder, assistant principal at Elkton High, was looking on the football field with pride for the first annual back to school kickoff.
“It’s just a nice free event for the community to get them pumped,” Fielder said. “Just to invite the community to our house and kind of show them what we got.”
Addy Huber, 12, an Elkton native, is looking forward to the opportunities a new school year brings.
“I am looking forward to making new friends,” Huber said.
Huber also enjoys running track and cross country for Cherry Hill Middle.
“I did really good last year,” Huber said.
Serena Reasey, a 13 year old Elkton native, is ending her summer by playing on the bouncy houses at the Back to School Kick Off. Reasey is a rising 8th grader at Elkton Middle School.
“I am looking forward to more science activities,” Reasey said. Reasey is also excited to see her friends that she had no contact with over the summer.
Teachers and school staff are ready and excited for the upcoming school year.
“We had jumpstarted our school this past two weeks, I believe showing they’re ready for the school year, and ready to be back on learning grounds,” Megan Buranen, a 6th grade math teacher at Cherry Hill Middle, said.
Buranen also said that it will be nice to return to a more collaborative learning approach in the classroom due to lightened COVID restrictions.
Gilpin Manor Elementary’s assistant principal Jessica Casbolt is happy to see an event to allow students and their families to interact with the school community.
“Being able to interact with our families in this relaxing environment where everyones having a good time, is so important as we jump into a new school year,” Casbolt said.
