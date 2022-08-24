Nine-month-old Mason Plaster needed a break from all the activities at the Back To School Jam at Hollingsworth Manor Friday to get a cold drink with help from his aunt, Skye Meadows, and grandmother, Shawna Meadows.
Back to School Jam was a fun way to get ready for the school new year
Belen Marca, 9, right, catches the ball tossed to her by Erwin Jimenez, 10, left as Sami Marca, 5, watches and waits for her turn. The toy was among the many free items handed out at the Back To School Jam held Friday in Elkton.
Information at the Cecil County Department of Emergency Services table at the Back To School Jam Friday night included Deterra backs for disposal of medication and distribution of Naloxone, the nasal spray used to counteract an opioid overdose.
Laurie Chastain from Singerly Fire Company keeps an eye on Brayden Cone, 2, as he enjoys looking inside one of the fire company's big trucks. Singerly participated in the Hollingsworth Landing Association's Back To School Jam Friday.
Making a colorful butterfly was one of the activities that was part of the Back To School Jam Friday at Hollingsworth Manor in Elkton.
Jagger McClellan and Donny Miller check out the fire truck brought to the Back To School Jam at Hollingsworth Manor by Singerly Fire Company Friday.
Lyric Mackey, 3, pays close attention as Connie Garcia applies paint to his hand to create the Superman logo at the Back To School Jam Friday at Hollingsworth Manor in Elkton.
Ladies from the Cecil County Department of Community Services gave away lots of information and freebies at the Back To School Jam.
Hot food off the grill, cold drinks and chips were served for free Friday as part of the Back To School Jam at Hollingsworth Manor in Elkton.
A winning ticket means a backpack with school supplies for this young man who attended the Back To School Jam in Hollingsworth Manor Friday.
Redemption Church handed out books, bibles and small toys at the Back To School Jam in Hollingsworth Manor Friday.
Residents of the Hollingsworth Manor community pick up information at the Cecil County Department of Community Services booth at the Back To School Jam Friday.
Cecil County Pregnancy Center offered information on its many services to women, parents and families at the Back To School Jam Friday at Hollingsworth Manor in Elkton.
Madison Miller, 2, was so happy to be handed a lollipop at one of the many booths at Back To School Jam in Elkton’s Hollingsworth Manor community.
Sparky the Fire Dog walked around during the Back To School Jam Friday night in Hollingsworth Manor to visit with the kids who were there in hopes of winning a backpack full of school supplies.
Dayanna Wesley, 3, entertains herself with a colorful book at the Back To School Jam held Friday by the Hollingsworth Landing Association.
ELKTON — Families from the Hollingsworth Manor community enjoyed food, freebies, music, health information and more Friday as each waited to hear if their ticket number would be called during the 5th Annual Back To School Jam.
A winning ticket meant a backpack with school supplies for a student in that household.
“It’s amazing,” said Tish Ramirez. “My kids have been coming here for three years.”
Back To School Jam was held on the grounds of the Maryland Rural Development Council in the manor where Sheilagh’s Pantry, Head Start, The Judy Center and Paris Foundation operate.
Anthony Beck has three students in each level of Cecil County Public Schools. He said the free backpacks with paper, folders, notebooks, pencils, pens and crayons or color pencils are a blessing.
“More than anyone can know,” Beck said, adding he struggles to provide these basic supplies for his elementary, middle and high school children.
Sheilagh Weinert, organizer of the event, gathered donations for as many as 250 children in the community off of Landing Lane. The Judy Center, Acme, Mobile Mission, Cecil County Mediation, Paris Foundation, Voices of Hope, Herr’s, MRDC, Redemption Church, and Super DoJo donated all the items for the Back To School Jam.
“It helps a lot,” said Lisa Hollada, who will send four back to school in September.
Jasmin Howell said every community should do something like this, and not just for the school supplies.
“I’m pretty sure a lot of people could use the information given out,” Howell said. Cecil County Pregnancy Center, Cecil County Department of Community Services and Cecil County Department of Emergency Services had lots of hand outs including Naloxone kits to help someone overdosing on opioids.
“It’s also a good way to meet your neighbors and bond,” Howell said, although adding that the school supplies are just as important. “This is a lot of hope and saving grace for the parents.”
