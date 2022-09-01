CECIL COUNTY — Bright and early Thursday morning, eager students filed into schools across the county as a new school year dawned.
“Really excited to not have to do the online stuff and to not wear masks all year,” Ella Baldwin said.
The 11th grader at Bohemia Manor High School noted that she is excited to see her fellow students and teachers again as the new school year begins.
In the sunny morning weather, Bo Manor Middle School principal Justin Zimmerman was greeting students as they made their way to their appropriate buildings.
“I think the first day of school and the start of a school year is always super exciting,” Zimmerman said. “Teachers have been working the past week to really get ready to welcome students back. Now that they’re here it’s exciting to see everybody.”
At Chesapeake City Elementary, kids were hopping off their buses with emotions ranging from nervousness to excitement as they embark on the start of another school year.
Payton Fenescey, a third grader at Chesapeake City Elementary, is entering the school year ready to learn more science after a fun summer.
“I went on vacation to Knoxville,” Fenescey said.
Aaliyah McPherson, a second grader at the same school, is not as nervous to start the school year as some of her classmates.
“I’ve been to school before, why would I be nervous,” McPherson said.
Sherri Isaac, principal of Chesapeake City Elementary, was happily greeting and helping students that were being dropped off by their families.
“I know we missed the kids all summer,” Isaac said. “So we’re excited to see them all come back. They’ve all gotten a little bit bigger and a little older, and it’s just happy to see everyone in the building. A school is always at its best when it’s full of kids.”
Isaac said that she is happy to have a normal, non-virtual school year where she can go into the classrooms and see the kids learn and the teachers teach.
Students at Elkton High are happy to be back and get back to some kind of normalcy.
“I’m pretty excited and a little nervous,” said Dustin Good, a tenth grader at Elkton High.
Emma Huss, Dani Bracket and Paige Schoppert, who are all tenth graders at Elkton High, said that they are excited to get back to school and do things together.
“I’m really excited about all the football games and to do everything together,” Huss said.
Teachers at Elkton High are ready to get back to the classrooms and do what they love.
“It’s my favorite time of year,” said Robert Smeltzer, a tech teacher at EHS. “I love seeing students that I haven’t seen in a while, and seeing them grow from young kids to adults.”
Smeltzer is also looking forward to getting back to the routine from pre- COVID times.
EHS Principal James Leitgeb is looking forward to seeing the kids continue to excel and grow from where they were previously.
“It’s been great to see a lot of their smiling faces and the teachers doing a great job and seeing all their faces and excitement with all the students coming back,” Leitgeb said.
Leitgeb also said that EHS is ready to move on to a post-pandemic phase of schooling.
“Last year we kind of started that process and this year, it’s a full go back to normal and we are all very excited,” Leitgeb said.
Elkton Middle students are ready to get in the groove of things.
“I don’t have to wear a mask, I like that better,” Teresa McNicoll, eighth grader, said.
