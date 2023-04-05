Fisherman’s Wharf at the Conowingo Dam remains open but Wildflower Trail and a parking lot off of Shuresville Road in Darlington are closed temporarily because up to 20 black vultures were found dead of suspected avian influenza.
DARLINGTON — After the discovery of as many as 20 dead black vultures at the entrance to Fisherman’s Park at the Conowingo Dam due to suspected avian flu, Wildflower Trail and part of the parking lot have been closed to the public.
Fisherman’s Park, however, remains open to the public. The temporary closure is aimed at stopping the spread of the disease.
Brandy Donaldson, spokeswoman for Constellation, which owns the Conowingo Dam, said final test results from a national laboratory are not available yet.
“Results do take some time,” Donaldson said, adding that the dead birds were in various stages of decomposition. She said that was also what happened last year and the utility responded in the same fashion.
“We want to err on the side of caution with public safety,” she said.
No dead birds have been found near the fishing wharf or the dam. Only black vultures have been affected. Donaldson said no dead eagles or other birds have been found.
Constellation is working with Maryland Department of Natural Resources, Maryland Department of the Environment, Maryland Department of Agriculture, US Fish & Wildlife Service and USDA to investigate and halt any spread of the disease.
H5N1, or highly pathogenic avian influenza, is contagious but birds often show no symptoms. It’s been devastating to poultry flocks including in Cecil County. Farms have been using strict contamination protocols to avoid bringing the disease into chicken houses. Do not interact with wild birds and report any dead birds to the USDA Farm Service Agency.
