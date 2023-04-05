Avian flu suspected at Conowingo Dam

Fisherman’s Wharf at the Conowingo Dam remains open but Wildflower Trail and a parking lot off of Shuresville Road in Darlington are closed temporarily because up to 20 black vultures were found dead of suspected avian influenza.

 By ERIKA QUESENBERY STURGIL

DARLINGTON — After the discovery of as many as 20 dead black vultures at the entrance to Fisherman’s Park at the Conowingo Dam due to suspected avian flu, Wildflower Trail and part of the parking lot have been closed to the public.


