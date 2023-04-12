A North East Police Department patrol vehicle blocks the sole entrance to Cami Way, southwest of Elkton, on Wednesday afternoon after a knifeman reportedly stabbed two people at a home on that residential road and then fled, triggering a manhunt in that area.
ELKTON - A manhunt continued late Wednesday afternoon after someone stabbed two people multiple times at a residence in a community near Elkton earlier that day, sending them to the hospital, according to unofficial reports.
The incident occurred at approximately 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the unit block of Cami Way off Plum Creek Road, which is a short distance from connecting Oldfield Point Road and is several miles southwest of Elkton.
In addition to paramedics, Maryland State Police troopers and detectives were at the scene, as were assisting Cecil County Sheriff's Office deputies. A North East Police Department officer blocked the sole entrance to Cami Way with his patrol vehicle.
Law enforcement officers assigned to K9 units reportedly were in the area, using specially-trained scent dogs in an effort to track down the stabbing suspect. Police also reportedly issued a shelter-in-place directive to residents who live on Cami Way and the nearby surrounding area of that community.
Information regarding the incident, the two stabbing victims and the suspect was unavailable, as of late Wednesday afternoon. MSP reportedly is the lead investigative agency. A spokesperson at MSP's North East Barrack reported late Wednesday afternoon that no one was at liberty to comment, citing the "active investigation."
