A North East Police Department patrol vehicle blocks the sole entrance to Cami Way, southwest of Elkton, on Wednesday afternoon after a knifeman reportedly stabbed two people at a home on that residential road and then fled, triggering a manhunt in that area.

 CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON

ELKTON - A manhunt continued late Wednesday afternoon after someone stabbed two people multiple times at a residence in a community near Elkton earlier that day, sending them to the hospital, according to unofficial reports.


