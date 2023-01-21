PORT DEPOSIT — Community Connecting Us is looking for artists interested in being part of a community art project at the Rice Tot Lot and Dog Park.
A 100-foot wide and 6-foot tall section of wall at the back of the park at 45 North Main St. is the canvas on which Erica Berge, director of Community Connecting Us, says an artist or artists will paint a new picture. It would replace what is left of the mural painted in 2007 by the late Brian Tornell. His work depicted the earliest residents of Port Deposit, which were the Susquehannocks.
Now, there’s not much left of Tornell’s work and Berge said the town is eager to have the wall painted once again.
“The old mural is unreadable,” Berge said. “People are coming in saying they’d like to see a new mural there.”
Berge said the work should incorporate aspects of Port Deposit such as its history, river life, scenery and even the Northern Map turtles; an endangered species whose only known populations in Maryland are in Port Deposit. CCU issued a call for artists listing the four goals of the community art project:
*To design a mural that will reflect on our historic culture and the unique small-town charm of Port Deposit
*Select a dedicated, qualified and experienced artist
*Engage the community in the design and installation
*Define the timeline and a budget, for which CCU and the town will seek funding
The deadline to apply is March 1.
“Artists will submit a rendering and a portfolio of their work,” Berge said. The application also asks what medium would be used. “We also want to know how they will engage the community in it.”
Berge said it is possible that more than one artist could be chosen and the wall parceled into separate canvases.
