CECIL COUNTY — In the wake of the Environmental Protection Agency’s proposed limits on per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) maximum contaminant level (MCL) to 4 parts per trillion (PPT) earlier this month, Cecil County’s primary water supplier, Artesian Water, is taking steps to protect public health and meet the proposed federal regulation.
From 2021 to 2022, Artesian Water has gone from servicing water to seven areas of Cecil County, to nine:
Pine Hills, Elkton; the Meadow View/West Elkton area; Carpenter’s Point; the Cecil Woods Mobile Home; Harbor View, Chesapeake City; Port Deposit; Chestnut Point Estates, Perryville; Mountain Hill, North East and wells located along Route 7.
Of note is that all nine areas are outside of Cecil County municipalities.
Artesian’s 2021 water reports, which only cover the seven areas they served at the time, show that five of the seven areas have PFAS levels present in their water – Carpenter’s Point; Mountain Hill, North East; Meadow View/Elkton West; Pine Hills, Elkton and Harbor View, Chesapeake City.
Of the five areas, Carpenter’s Point and Pine Hills have PFAS levels that are labeled as “below the detection limit.”
Meadow View/Elkton West have PFAS levels of 27.07 ppt, Harbor View has PFAS levels of 4.91 ppt and Mountain Hill has PFAS levels of 2.6 ppt.
2022 reports will be available July 1, 2023.
According to Artesian Water’s President of Maryland Water, Joe Dinunzio, residents on Artesian Water in the Meadow View/Elkton West area are safe as the wells that tested for traces higher than 20 ppt have been shut off per recommendation of the Maryland Department of Environment (MDE).
“We had wells in the Meadow View area that had high PFAS amounts and we have taken those wells out of service,” said Dinunzio. “It was easier to take these wells out of service because we are able to supply water to that entire area with water from our Delaware system.”
Dinunzio explained that, since the well with PFAS levels has been shut off, customers who rely on Artesian Water in the Meadow View/Elkton West area are being supplied water from an interconnection water main that takes water from Artesian’s Delaware facilities and distributes it in Cecil County as needed.
“Now, the only well among all of our wells in Cecil County that have PFAS levels above the proposed EPA Maximum Contamination Level of 4 ppt is one well in the Harbor View system,” said Dinunzio. “If subsequent testing shows that this well remains above 4 ppt, we will either take it out of service or install treatment.”
Mountain Hill and areas with similar PFAS traces that fall below the MCL of 4 ppt will remain open as an MCL is considered to be the maximum amount of a substance humans can be exposed to for long periods of time without the risk of adverse health effects.
Dinunzio said that treatment of PFAS contaminated water is a simple process involving activated carbon.
“Treatment is pretty straight forward- it is the installment of activated carbon that we run the water through that removes the compounds,” said Dinunzio. “We have been addressing this treatment for almost a decade in our Delaware systems so half of our water in Delaware has this kind of treatment in place and we are accustomed to what is involved.”
In Artesian’s activated carbon process, the water from local wells is pumped to a treatment station where the water will be run through two activated carbon filters.
If a well has levels of PFAS chemicals present then when that water runs through the first filter at the treatment plant, it will be tested to see if the filter is working properly.
“On our Delaware systems, we monitor places showing levels over the MCL on a monthly basis to ensure that their treatment is working as it should,” said Artesian Water’s Supervisor of Water Quality, Kenny Haggerty. “We would implement the same monitoring in Maryland that we do in Delaware.”
If the tested water shows that chemicals slipped through the first filter, the second filter plays as what Haggerty considers a safety net as the second filter will catch the compounds without them getting to residents.
“This is an important part that we learned to do so if you see a breakthrough with one filter, nothing is getting to the customer and therefore, you have an opportunity to replace filters and keep operating without impact on the customer,” said Dinunzio.
Once a filter goes bad, the activated carbon is taken for evaluation where the hazardous compounds are then destroyed and the activated carbon can be reused – something DInunzio said Artesian often does not reuse.
“We tend not to use reused carbon, we use what is called ‘virgin carbon’ in our processes to ensure there isn’t any risk of contamination,” said Dinunzio.
The EPA aims to implement its proposed 4 ppt MCL for PFAS chemicals in the beginning of 2024 which will grant suppliers a three year enforcement period. Water suppliers who fail to meet the 4 ppt MCL for PFAS chemicals will be met with repercussions from the EPA.
“With getting these compounds out of our water, there is a financial cost associated with treatment but it is not one we aren’t prepared to handle,” said Dinunzio. “I can assure you, we will never be in any position to be not in compliance with these regulations.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.