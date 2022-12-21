From left: Lizzy Yates, manager of the Village Laundromat in Elkton; and Jay McCoy and Keri Diebold, both of whom are employees of the Delaware-based Artesian Water Company, pose for a photo while holding some of the coats donated to the 2022 Kids Coat Campaign. They are standing in front of the Village Laundromat in Elkton, which serves as a drop-off point for coat donations. During the Artesian Water charity drive, employees donated and collected a total of 75 coats for the cause. The donated coats will help needy families in Cecil County. The Artesian Water employees dropped off the donated coats on Friday, Dec. 9.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
CECIL WHIG PHOTOS BY CARL HAMILTON
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
ELKTON — The 2022 Kids Coat Campaign received a boost from a source outside of Cecil County on Friday when employees of the Delaware-based Artesian Water Company came to Elkton and dropped off 75 coats that they and their colleagues donated and collected for the cause during that company’s charity drive.
“Most of the donations we have received over the years have come from within Cecil County,” said Roger Owens, an Elkton-area resident and businessman who started the annual coat drive to help needy families 37 years ago.
Amid the ongoing charity effort, Owens and his fellow volunteers are urging people to donate brand new coats or gently used coats, both of which can be dropped off at Village Laundromat at 801 E. Pulaski Highway (Route 40) in the Village at Elkton Shopping Center and at O-Kleen Laundromat at 103 North St. in Northside Plaza during business hours for those two Elkton businesses.
(Although the charity drive is called the Kids Coat Campaign, people are welcome to donate brand new and gently used coats for adults, too.)
Three employee representatives of Artesian Water dropped off the donated coats yielded by their company’s collection campaign at Village Laundromat on Friday morning. They unloaded them from the back of an Artesian pickup truck and heaped them onto a commercial-size laundry basket, with the assistance of Lizzy Yates, manager of the Village Laundromat. The coats were then moved into the laundromat.
All donated used coats are washed — for free — at the two laundromats, which Owens has owned and operated for four decades, before they are taken to the Cecil County Help Center at 135 E. High Street, where workers and volunteers there oversee the distribution of those coats to needy families. More than 50,000 donated coats have been washed at Owens’ laundromats for free since 1985, when he started the annual Kids Coat Campaign.
After learning about the Kids Coat Campaign, Artesian Water leaders were eager to participate in the effort.
“We are always happy to help a good cause. This is a very good thing for Cecil County,” said Keri Diebold, an Artesian Water employee, who noted that the company has assisted numerous other organizations with charity efforts in the past.
Founded in 1905 and based in Newark, Del., Artesian Water Company provides an array of services relating to water systems in Delaware, including water meter reading, automated billing, water plant operations and operation support services, as well as project management and wastewater-related services.
Owens noted that several volunteers are helping with the 2022 Kids Coat Campaign, including members of the Elkton Kiwanis Club.
