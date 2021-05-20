BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore Police announced Thursday they have made an arrest in the killing of a well-known anti-violence activist.
Police commissioner Michael Harrison thanked officers in a statement Thursday “for their diligence in apprehending” a suspect in the killing of Dante Barksdale. Harrison said he will work with prosecutors “to ensure justice is served.”
News outlets report police served an arrest warrant on Garrick L. Powell Jr., 28, who was home on pretrial detention on unrelated gun charges in Anne Arundel County. Officials did not immediately provide a motive in the killing of Barksdale in January.
Barksdale was a “victim of the very gun violence he was determined to prevent,” Mayor Brandon Scott said in a statement.
“My friend Dante turned his life around by working tirelessly to keep Baltimore neighborhoods safe from gun violence,” Scott said. “He believed that everyone has value and a purpose, and this sentiment continues to shape my leadership approach as mayor.”
Barksdale had served time in prison, and was the nephew of Nathan Barksdale, whose crimes and run-ins with police inspired characters and story lines in the hit HBO series “The Wire.”
Barksdale was charged with drunken driving in 2019 but received probation before judgment, according to online court records. Prosecutors dropped an assault charge against him in 2018.
In a 2019 memoir, Barksdale recounted his introduction to the Safe Streets program in 2008.
“I was tired of getting locked up, of getting robbed by police, of having to keep an eye out at all times.... My reputation as a hustler would help the Safe Streets mission, more than any amount of training could,” he wrote. “No one would suspect alliance with BPD. Nobody could accuse me of not understanding.”
Safe Streets outreach workers mediate disputes in an effort to prevent violence. They also lead public education campaigns and work closely with faith-based organizers and community members, but not with police, to steer young people away from violence.
