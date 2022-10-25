A fighter is knocked to the ground during the Three Man Melee event. During the event, fighters are only allowed two points of contact with the ground. If a fighter’s hand, knee or body it the ground, they are disqualified for the round.
Fighters attempt to take each other to the ground during the first annual John Koronik Armored Combat Worldwide tournament at 5th Company Brewing.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY MATT HUBBARD
A fighter stands out of bounds after being knocked to the ground during a Three Man Melee battle.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY MATT HUBBARD
A fighter is knocked to the ground during the Three Man Melee event. During the event, fighters are only allowed two points of contact with the ground. If a fighter’s hand, knee or body it the ground, they are disqualified for the round.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY MATT HUBBARD
A fighter is pushed out of bounds during the first annual John Koronik Armored Combat Worldwide tournament at 5th Company Brewing.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY MATT HUBBARD
A fighter prepares for a 1v1 dual during the first annual John Koronik Armored Combat Worldwide tournament at 5th Company Brewing.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY MATT HUBBARD
A fighter prepares to swing a sword at the first annual John Koronik Armored Combat Worldwide tournament at 5th Company Brewing.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY MATT HUBBARD
A fighter deflects an incoming hit during a 1v1 dual at the first annual John Koronik Armored Combat Worldwide tournament at 5th Company Brewing.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY MATT HUBBARD
Footwork was key during the 1v1 events during the first annual John Koronik Armored Combat Worldwide tournament at 5th Company Brewing.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY MATT HUBBARD
Richard Jackman of the Texas Titans rests after winning a Knight Fight.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY MATT HUBBARD
A fighter is thrown off balance by Richard Jackman during a Knight Fight leading to Jackman defeating the fallen fighter.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY MATT HUBBARD
A fighter blocks an incoming strike during the Polearm event at the first annual John Koronik Armored Combat Worldwide tournament at 5th Company Brewing.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY MATT HUBBARD
A referee prepares two fighters before a 1v1 duel at the first annual John Koronik Armored Combat Worldwide tournament at 5th Company Brewing.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY MATT HUBBARD
A fighter rests between rounds during the first annual John Koronik Armored Combat Worldwide tournament at 5th Company Brewing.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY MATT HUBBARD
Will Rowe takes down his opponent during a Knight Fight at the first annual John Koronik Armored Combat Worldwide tournament at 5th Company Brewing.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY MATT HUBBARD
Richard Jackman and his opponent exchange punches during a Knight Fight at the first annual John Koronik Armored Combat Worldwide tournament at 5th Company Brewing.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY MATT HUBBARD
Fighters lock arms trying to deflect incoming hits during the first annual John Koronik Armored Combat Worldwide tournament at 5th Company Brewing.
PERRYVILLE — Medieval knights – dressed head to toe in armor and wielding swords, axes and shields – competed during the first annual John Koronik Memorial Armored Combat Worldwide (ACW) tournament hosted by 5th Company Brewing on Saturday.
ACW tournaments are full-contact fighting events that are commonly referred to as Knight Fights, Medieval Historical Battles, Armored Combat or Buhurt. Regardless of the name, the events are the same – steel, blunt weapons and chivalric armor that replicate that of the Middle Ages are used and worn by competitors in unscripted fights.
The fights ranged from 1v1 duels where fighters were scored off of the quality of hits, to sword and buckler fights where the first fighter to score 5 hits wins the round, to group fights, all the way to 'knight fights' that allowed fighters to punch and kick while using weapons.
The event drew upward of 20 competitors from numerous ACW chapters, including the Delaware Dreadnaughts, the Texas Titans, the Pittsburgh Duelists and The Mercs.
Many of the fighters were hobbyist competitors while others, like the Texas Titans' Will Rowe, compete in Buhurt events full time.
“What matters most to me is coming and making a difference at these smaller events,” said Rowe. “It is an inspiring yet humbling thing for me.”
Rowe, 26, from Houston, Tx., got into Buhurt after retiring from his job as a valve technician at an oil field. Rowe has been traveling the world competing for the past year with his most recent tournament prior to coming to Perryville, being in Salt Lake City, Ut.
“Ultimately, I am a nobody in this sport, I just get around a lot,” said Rowe. “I want to spend my time building local, grass root teams because what I want out of this sport is not money or prizes – I want more warm bodies to fight.”
Rowe finished in first place for Knight Fights and second place for both the Sword and Buckler and Polearm events.
Another fighter, Staff Sgt. Richard Jackman, 30, an active duty marine of 12 years who has done two tours in Afghanistan, competes because of his interest in Lord of the Rings and in the correlation between medieval combat and his military training.
“The situational awareness that I learned in the field compared to here where I am looking through a helmet; it is ingrained in me to keep my head on a swivel,” said Jackman. “The high intensity tactical training also helps with grappling.”
Jackman is a part of the Texas Titans and has been competing for just over a year.
“I like the fact that after a long week of work I can go out and hit another grown man as hard as I can and have him hit me back then after we can go into the brewery and hangout like brothers,” said Jackman.
Jackman finished second place in Knight Fights with his team, the Texas Titans, winning first place in the Three Man Melee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.