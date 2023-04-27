Appleton Road culvert replacement project begins Monday

A section of Appleton Road will be reduced to one lane beginning Monday — and will be closed completely for a week in late June — so a culvert carrying a branch of Big Elk Creek under the road can be replaced.

ELKTON — Look for delays along Appleton Road starting Monday as work begins to replace a culvert pipe along a branch of the Big Elk Creek, according to officials with the Maryland State Highway Administration.


