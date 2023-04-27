A section of Appleton Road will be reduced to one lane beginning Monday — and will be closed completely for a week in late June — so a culvert carrying a branch of Big Elk Creek under the road can be replaced.
ELKTON — Look for delays along Appleton Road starting Monday as work begins to replace a culvert pipe along a branch of the Big Elk Creek, according to officials with the Maryland State Highway Administration.
In a statement issued Thursday, SHA reports drivers should expect single lane closures and flagging operations from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, with work expected to be finished in the fall.
‘The work includes replacement of the deteriorated crossroad pipe, new headwalls, stream realignment, tree planting and paving,” the statement reads.
Danny Allman, Assistant Media Relations Manager, said the project would address the deterioration of the existing culvert.
“There is significant scouring/erosion around the existing pipe on both sides of the road. We’re replacing the current concrete pipe and headwalls with a larger system to accommodate significant stream flow and minimize impacts to the road bed during heavy rain events,” Allman said via email.
Allman said the re-alignment and restoration of the branch of water would be on the downstream side and will improve flow away from the road, further reducing the likelihood of future erosion.
The week of June 23-29, the road will be entirely closed to traffic in the area of the 800 block of Appleton Road north of Interstate 95.
