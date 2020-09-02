EASTON — After engaging in a nationwide search, attracting a significant number of top-level advertising and marketing leaders, APG Chesapeake announces William “Bill” Cotter as the new regional director of advertising.
“We are extremely fortunate to have recruited Bill to join our incredibly talented team of associates, as well as our valued advertising and marketing clients and partners across Maryland, the District of Columbia, Delaware and Virginia,” said APG Media of Chesapeake Regional President Jim Normandin. “He brings a vast amount of multi-dimensional knowledge of digital, social and print marketing experience to our talented team at APG Chesapeake.”
Cotter has excelled in executive level advertising and marketing leadership roles for the last 30 years in the Pittsburgh metro area. He currently leads Total Trib Media in Pittsburgh as director of advertising. Cotter earned his bachelor’s degree in communications at Clarion University of Pennsylvania and sits on the Pitt News Advisory Board at the University of Pittsburgh, among numerous other industry and community associations.
His move to the Eastern Shore will allow him to be closer to his brother, who lives in St. Michaels, and both his daughter and son who also live in neighboring cities to the APG Chesapeake footprint. He and his wife Jeanne Cotter are looking forward to moving to the Eastern Shore and becoming active throughout the Mid-Shore where they will reside.
In addition, APG Chesapeake announces the promotion of Betsy Griffin to Advertising Sales Director and Tyler Edwards to Digital and Marketing Sales Director, effective immediately.
For ten years, Griffin has excelled in key sales leadership roles throughout APG Chesapeake. She joined Chesapeake Publishing, now APG Chesapeake, as the Regional Sales Training Manager hailing from The News Virginian in Waynesboro, Virginia. Griffin earned her bachelor’s degree from Mary Baldwin College. She currently serves as chairwoman of the APG-wide Revenue Task Force Performance Committee, and serves on the APG-wide Executive Committee as well as the RTF Nationals Committee.
Griffin is a past president of the YMCA of the Chesapeake, a graduate of the Shore Leadership Program and a past board member of the Talbot Chamber of Commerce. She resides in Easton with her husband “Griff” and is the proud mother of August, an army medic in Colorado Springs, and Kate, a senior at Easton High School.
Edwards started at APG Chesapeake in 2014 as an IT and Digital Customer Care Specialist in the IT Department. After discovering a passion for digital marketing and advertising, he joined APG Chesapeake’s digital agency, NXC Media in 2017. Edwards’ success in spearheading the digital division led him to become the digital sales manager for APG Chesapeake earlier this year. His primary focus is the continual expansion and evolution of APG Chesapeake’s digital properties and platforms.
Growing up in Grasonville, Edwards has lived on the Eastern Shore of Maryland his entire life. He is inspired daily by his wife Diana, their son Samuel, and their daughter Rebecca.
