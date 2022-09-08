CHARLESTOWN — Maryland State Comptroller Peter Franchot presented ANT’S Army, a non-profit founded by Frank and Susan Tucker, with the 2021 William Donald Schaefer Helping People Award on Wednesday afternoon for their efforts to help older foster children in Cecil County.
“It shows how the Tucker family turned grief into something positive for their daughter, who tragically passed away,” Franchot said.
The William Donald Schaefer Helping People Award was created in honor of the former Maryland Governor, Comptroller and Baltimore City Mayor William Donald Schaefer. The award goes to someone or an organization that exemplifies public service.
“The award recognizes the legacy of William Donald Schaefer, the iconic Babe Ruth of Maryland politics,” Franchot said. “He always believed in the government serving the little guy. He insisted that his policies include not just the important and wealthy but also the ordinary Marylanders. So we created this award.”
In 2006, the Tucker family, who lives in Charlestown, tragically lost their oldest daughter Ashley.
According to Ashley’s mother, Susan Tucker, Ashley wanted to work with youth and be a child psychologist.
After the tragedy, Tucker knew that she wanted to do something to honor Ashley and to find a way to celebrate her life, rather than mourn it.
In 2014, Tucker reached out to a friend who was in social services at the time. They both came up with the idea to help young adults and children in need, particularly older children in the fostercare system who haven’t been adopted by a family. According to ANT’s Army, these children have no real support system, family or a safe home to live in.
This led to ANT’s Army being created on Nov. 14, 2014. ANT stands for the initials of Ashley’s name, Ashley Nicole Tucker.
“We just kind of brainstormed, and we started doing things with the older kids, they’re kind of forgotten,” Tucker said. “So, they are 16 to 21 year olds that have no family.”
ANT’S Army helps find the 16 to 21 years places to live such as apartments or renting out rooms in willing households. Also, the organization gets the kids some home supplies such as furniture, kitchen appliances, beds and more.
Tucker said that she was shocked, but also overwhelmed, after being given the award.
