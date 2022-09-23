083022_whg_ElktonAnnexPhotos1.jpg

A view of the wooded 64.52 acres proposed for annexation in Elkton located on Blue Ball Road.

 CECIL WHIG FILE PHOTO BY MATT HUBBARD

ELKTON — Plans for annexation that involved the construction of several hundred apartment units south of Dogwood Road and east of Blue Ball Road were withdrawn by developer Louis Ramunno who still plans to continue development of the land, but after research is conducted on ways to get sufficient water to the property.

