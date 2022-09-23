ELKTON — Plans for annexation that involved the construction of several hundred apartment units south of Dogwood Road and east of Blue Ball Road were withdrawn by developer Louis Ramunno who still plans to continue development of the land, but after research is conducted on ways to get sufficient water to the property.
The proposed annexation would have included 64.52 acres of woodland near Triumph Industrial Park where Ramunno planned to build one apartment complex that held over 300 apartment units.
When the plans for annexation were introduced, town officials questioned if supplying water and sewer to the area were even possible — noting that some pipeline projects in town are already at capacity and that there would need to be improvements made to the sewer.
“The town wanted us to research water connections and how that could be accomplished before we put time and money into the project,” said Ramunno. “The property is eminently developable and we fully intend to develop it, the process just requires more study.
Once sufficient availability of water is found, Ramunno plans to continue with the annexation process. Since the current petition has been withdrawn, a new petition for annexation will need to be developed and presented to the town mayor and commissioners.
“This property is adjacent to the town and significant employment facilities in close proximity to the highways in a county that is seeing significant growth,” said Ramunno. “If this parcel isn’t developable then I do not know what parcel in Cecil County is.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.