ELKTON — Annemarie Hamilton, Executive Director of the Cecil County Arts Council, will be in the fire April 1 for the 4th Annual Comedy Roast hosted by the Elkton Alliance.
Rob Massimiano, the chairman of the event, said Hamilton rescued him as he was on the verge of having to cancel this year. Massimiano said his original target had to drop out suddenly and he was frantic. However his phone rang and it was Hamilton looking for information about the roast. So he broached the subject of Hamilton being this year’s victim. She eagerly accepted.
“Annemarie stepped up last minute and saved the roast,” Massimiano said.
That doesn’t mean she gets soft pedaled. While she gets to choose who will bring on the sarcasm, snark and shenanigans there are no rules on the delivery.
Russ Hamilton, her brother and owner of Chesapeake Pawn Brokers, will be roasting her as will Paula Newton, executive director of the Historical Society of Cecil County. Also participating in the grilling is Tracy Reynolds, president of the North East Rotary, active in the North East Chamber of Commerce and vice president of the Rising Sun branch of First National Bank. Steven Webb, owner of Mushroom House Automotive in Rising Sun, Laurie Fitzgerald, head of the cancer program at University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake in Bel Air, Md. and Dave Massimiano — Rob’s son, fellow tattoo artist and musician in The NightCrawlers — round out the list of people who will roast Hamilton and have the audience laughing hysterically.
Rob will also get his licks in as emcee of the Celebrity Roast.
“I am going to do my best to leave her speechless,” he said.
Hamilton, however, will get a chance to speak when all the roasting is completed.
“She gets the last word,” Massimiano said.
Hamilton admits she has not fully developed her remarks because she keeps getting new material. She said all those assigned to roast her will have the challenge of keeping the conversation PG-13.
“Everyone has a Ph.D. in potty mouth,” she said.
Tickets are $45 per person and are on sale now through Elkton Alliance at https://tinyurl.com/2p9erdc6. The Comedy Roast will be held at the Elkton Town Hall meeting room, 100 Railroad Avenue. Your Personal Chef Catering from Rising Sun will be in charge of the food for the evening.
Massimiano plans to expand future Comedy Roasts and put willing folks outside of Elkton in the spotlight for an evening of good-natured ribbing.
“This is all in fun and when you are chosen to be roasted it really is an honor,” he said. “There are so many great targets to be found countywide.”
