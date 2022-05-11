The candidates for the Town of Elkton's Commissioners and Mayor positions await the election's results inside the Elkton Municipal Building Tuesday evening. From left: Commissioner Robert Massimiano, Commissioner Jean Broomell, Mayoral candidate Lillian Jackson, Mayor Robert Alt and Commissioner candidate Dayquan Stewart.
Town Commissioner Jean Broomell (center-left) celebrates her reelection with friends and family after the Town of Elkton's election results were announced Tuesday night.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY ERIK HALBERG
Candidates and their family members and constituents await the closing of the polls for the Town of Elkton's election Tuesday evening.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY ERIK HALBERG
Candidates and their family members and constituents await the closing of the polls for the Town of Elkton's election Tuesday evening.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY ERIK HALBERG
The candidates for the Town of Elkton's Commissioners and Mayor positions await the election's results inside the Elkton Municipal Building Tuesday evening. From left: Commissioner Robert Massimiano, Commissioner Jean Broomell, Mayoral candidate Lillian Jackson, Mayor Robert Alt and Commissioner candidate Dayquan Stewart.
ELKTON — Late Tuesday evening, Town of Elkton Mayor Robert Alt was reelected for his third term as the town's mayor, Robert Massimiano and Jean Broomell were reelected as town Commissioners.
Alt defeated Lillian Jackson, a board member of the Multicultural Student Union Diversity Board and Student Leadership council at Cecil College, by a count of 570-101 total votes.
"I'm excited about the process," said Alt after the results had been announced. "There was a great turnout and all candidates were very professional. I am looking forward to serving the town of Elkton for my third and final term."
In the Commissioner race, Broomell and Massimiano defeated Dayquan Stewart, a nurse recruiting coordinator at Elkton Nursing & Rehabilitation. Broomell claimed 487 total votes, Massimiano totaled 455 and Stewart claimed 178 votes.
Alt was highly complimentary towards Jackson and Stewart, who are both young, first-time candidates, saying that their candidacies engaged younger voters.
"I'm very glad the young people brought the youth out to vote," said Alt.
With Alt, Broomell and Massimiano all winning reelection, the makeup of the town's Board of Mayor & Commissioners will remain the same for the next two years.
"I'm excited to keep the team together," said Broomell. "We have a lot of work to do."
According to Michelle Henson, Elkton's Assistant Town Administrator, a total of 699 ballots were cast, amounting to 8.67% turnout of the town's 8,062 registered voters.
After the election results were announced at the Elkton Municipal Building, the candidates exited the building to celebrate with family members and constituents who had been awaiting the results in the building's parking lot along Railroad Ave.
Broomell noted that she was struck by the entire electoral process.
"Watching people come out and cast their votes all day is very humbling," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.