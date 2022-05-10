James Baxendell, right, congratulates Michelle Linkey for her win in the Perryville town election, securing her 7th term as a Town Commissioner. Also pictured in Christina Aldridge, center, who won her first election Tuesday.
James Baxendell, right, congratulates Michelle Linkey for her win in the Perryville town election, securing her 7th term as a Town Commissioner. Also pictured in Christina Aldridge, center, who won her first election Tuesday.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Tom Linkey congratulates his wife, Michelle on winning her 7th term to the Perryville Board of Town Commissioners.
PERRYVILLE — Voters returned incumbent Town Commissioner Michelle Linkey to office and also gave Commissioner Christina Aldridge her first election win Tuesday night.
"I'm excited," Aldridge said moments after the results were announced. "I want to see more community involvement and more business growth."
Aldridge was appointed to the board in 2020 not long after coming in third for two commissioner seats. She finished Everett "Pete" Reich's term.
For Linkey there was a sense of relief with the win.
"I'm so proud of the work Christina and I have done and I want to say thank you to everyone in the town who voted for me," Linkey said.
Of the town's 3,019 registered voters, 12.6 cast ballots. Linkey led the four-way race for two seats with 249 votes, followed by Aldridge with 226. James Baxendell came in third with 147, followed by Jacqueline Weih's 126.
"I'll be around," Baxendell said. Still a member of Perryville's Planning Commission, Baxendell said he would continue to be active.
"We all want the same thing and to work for the benefit of the town," he said, adding he plans on being part of the teamwork.
Linkey agreed.
"I'm relieved the election is over," Linkey said. "It's time to keep working."
There were 373 voters at the polls and another 9 who cast absentee ballots.
