News from the fields, farms and beyond…
University of Maryland Extension is offering paid internships for college students interested in a career in agriculture, an ag-related field or extension service.
Applications are now being taken for the summer program, which begins May 23. Students will work one-on-one with a mentor, gain hands on experience and college credit, explore professional development and tour numerous pertinent sites.
The application process involves submitting letters of reference, transcripts and other information including an essay supporting the candidate for the internship.
The deadline to apply is March 17.
For details on eligibility and contact information go to https://extension.umd.edu/resource/workforce-development-extension-internships.
•••
Teachers in any Maryland public or private school that incorporates or teaches ag in their classroom is invited to apply for a 2023 Velma Clark Excellence in Teaching About Ag Award. Teachers can also be nominated for the award.
The award is sponsored by the Maryland Agricultural Education Foundation, Inc. based in Havre de Grace, Md. Go to www.maefonline.com for detail or a nominating form.
To the winner goes a $500 classroom stipend and a full scholarship to attend the 2023 National Agriculture in the Classroom Conference to be held in Orlando, Fla. June 28-30. Included is the cost of admission to the conference, travel, accommodations and meals.
The award will go to the teacher that — according to MAEF — “exemplifies dedication in engaging students in agricultural education experiences in non-agricultural curricula.”
“Agriculture is all around us in the food we eat, the activities we enjoy and the clothes we wear. Using agriculture as a context for learning and applying science, math, language arts skills, and more creates meaningful learning experiences for students,” said Joe Dymek, MAEF board President.
•••
Maryland Department of Natural Resources is considering a request to create a speed zone in the Susquehanna River at Havre de Grace. The affected area is around the Susquehanna Lock House and Museum. If approved, there would be a set limit of 6 knots at all times during boating season.
Comments on the proposal are due by Feb. 13 and can be sent to boatingregspubliccomment.dnr@maryland.gov.
•••
Enrollment is now open for the Maryland Department of Agriculture Conservation Buffer Initiative. Farmers can be reimbursed from $500 per acre for an existing grass buffer up to $4,500 per acre for a riparian forest buffer with a pasture fence. This year there is an additional incentive of $1,000 signing bonus to plant forest buffers.
Maryland has a Chesapeake Bay Restoration Plan goal that includes planting nearly 64,000 acres of buffers by 2025.
Contact Cecil Soil Conservation at 410-398-4411 for information and to start the application process.
The deadline to sign up is March 10, 2023. The contracts are in place for 5 or 10 years. All work must be completed by June 30, 2024.
•••
US Department of Agriculture has disbursed $2.9 million to Maryland schools to purchase local food and beverages for school meal programs.
In a joint announcement, Maryland’s Democratic delegation in the US House and Senate announced the allotment to come from USDA’s Local Food for Schools Cooperative Agreement Program.
“Maryland’s farmers and producers not only provide the food on our kitchen tables, but they also help drive our state’s economy,” said the lawmakers. “This program will help instill an early appreciation for our Maryland’s essential agriculture, while providing healthy options to fuel young minds.”
•••
Kent County, as well as Frederick and Howard counties will be featured in the Feb. 7 episode of Maryland Farm & Harvest on Maryland Public Television.
The program runs at 7 p.m. and repeats at 11 p.m. Thursdays and 6 a.m. Sundays.
The Kent County segment will highlight Grand View Farm in Kennedyville, Md., known as one of the state’s largest swine farms. It includes an interview with former Maryland Farm Bureau President Pat Langenfelder.
•••
Chester County Parks and Recreation has been given a grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
That $70,000 will be spent at several park sites including planting of trees and shrubs to establish and strengthen riparian forest buffers in five different county parks; planting trees along the Chester Valley Trail to reforest after heavy losses of ash trees due to the Emerald Ash Borer; and a 1-acre lawn-to-meadow conversion project at Hibernia Park.
If you have a farm or natural resources related event, idea or story you’d like to share in AgriCulture contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007
