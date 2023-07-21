Ag Secretary Atticks clarifies department's focus, strategy

DENTON — Maryland Secretary of Agriculture Kevin Atticks spent an hour laying out the department’s focus and priorities with Caroline County commissioners during the commission’s meeting Tuesday, July 18, in Denton.
Accompanied by Maryland Farm Bureau President Wayne Stafford and Caroline County farmer Glen Plutschak, Atticks fielded questions and further clarified the hot-button issue of changes in the Nutrient Management Program.
After thanking the commissioners for inviting him to their meeting, Atticks said, “My priority being here is just to let you know that this governor, this administration, is extremely interested in rural Maryland.”
Atticks also addressed concerns about land preservation, right-to-farm issues, marijuana farming, poultry house re-purposing, pest management, and solar farms and potential impacts on local emergency management training and response strategies.
“In Maryland, agriculture is either food or feed. And either way, it all goes back to food,” he said. “As the state’s number one industry, and most of it being in rural Maryland, it’s critically important to keep agriculture not only productive, not only preserved, but ... profitable.”
Atticks discussed results of the Nutrient Management Plan Writing Summit the day before, but prefaced his remarks with background information, acknowledging “farmers have been great stewards of their land and have been the original environmentalists.”
He said he loves “talking to environmental groups about that because in some cases, they’re surprised; they’ve forgotten about that. They’ve forgotten that that’s where the whole concept came from. ... It’s never been about excess. It’s always been about conservation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.