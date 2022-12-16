ELKTON — Progress is set to continue on the multi-use, 650 acre Southfields project in southern Elkton after minor delays put the project 1.5 years behind schedule.
“The fault for the delay is precedent,” said Associate Developer Ryan Humphrey. “In a lot of these municipalities, you’re never going to have a zoning code that clearly spells out everything that can happen so what a lot of municipalities do is they fall back on precedent so that’s what it is, it is no ones fault, the town just hasn’t come across anything like this before so they do not have a precedent.”
The project is the largest development project in Elkton history, planned to feature over 1,000 new homes which will be built by the largest home developer in the United States, D.R. Horton. The project will also feature over 200,000 square feet of retail and hotels, a day care center, apartments, condominiums and a commercial sports complex – all of which cannot be built unless approval is granted for the 4,000 linear feet boulevard entering the property from Route 213.
“The boulevard includes the infrastructure,” said Ray Jackson, the project’s developer. “This will be the installation of the water, sewer, power, etc. which will then allow each builder to begin construction on their piece of the project.”
Town of Elkton Mayor Robert Alt noted that the biggest challenge in getting approval for the boulevard has been stormwater management.
“Stormwater management is probably the most crucial thing because the developers make commitments to not allow any additional water to go onto any outside parcel besides their own,” said Alt.
Alt said that he hopes to have all approvals complete by March 2023, which will allow Southfields to break ground on the project that is projected to bring 250,000 guests to the county each year from the sports complex alone.
“The amount of tax revenue the town will be able to take in because of this project will raise the standard of the town,” said Humphrey. “Crime prevention 101 is having recreational opportunities available to the youth and this is going to give them grade A, top of the line, world class recreational activities that they wouldn’t have access to other than this project and I think it’s huge because the developers care so much about the kids and the community.”
