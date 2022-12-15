Back to school

After a decline in scores during the pandemic, CCPS officials have announced that MAP testing scores among students are on the rise.

 CECIL WHIG FILE PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON

CECIL COUNTY — After a downturn in Measures of Academic Progress testing among Cecil County Public Schools students during the COVID pandemic, school officials seem confident that this year's MAP scores are returning to pre-pandemic levels.


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.