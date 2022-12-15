CECIL COUNTY — After a downturn in Measures of Academic Progress testing among Cecil County Public Schools students during the COVID pandemic, school officials seem confident that this year's MAP scores are returning to pre-pandemic levels.
According to CCPS officials, the MAP scores of second through eighth graders dropped, on average, anywhere from two to six points from 2019 to 2021.
“If you look at the data from the fall of 2019, and then you look at it from the fall of 2021, our students did have a small dip in that achievement,” Shawn Johnson, executive director for elementary education, said. "And that does represent the COVID pandemic, but in almost every area, that score has sort of stabilized now, between the 21-22 school year.”
The NWEA Map Assessment tests the proficiency of the Cecil County Public School students in reading and mathematics. The assessment is computer adapted so, when a student answers a question correctly, the questions will get progressively harder, while if the student gets the answer wrong, the questions will get easier.
“What happens for each student taking the assessment is a score is given to that student called a RIT Score, that stands for the Rasch Interval,” Johnson said, referring to the analysis model used to help infer a student's ability based on their test performance. “Essentially, it's just a way to be able to compare how students are doing, in terms of their grade level and their performance, as compared to the other students that have taken the MAP assessment.”
For example, in 2019 – pre-pandemic – the average RIT score for second graders on the reading assessment was 168. By 2021, that score had fallen to 163. However, scores rose to an average of 177 this past fall.
Even with the stabilizing of scores, Johnson hopes that they will rise further. He noted that the test results help teachers to tailor their lesson plans to accommodate each student.
“We use this data, and we ask our teachers to plan lessons that support students at every level, so sometimes that means small group instruction, and sometimes that means intervention,” Johnson said. “We use different programs in our district in reading and mathematics. So we take the students' performance on this measure, we look at how they're doing in their class and what other measures we have. And we try to find the best fit in terms of an intervention to help them be successful.”
