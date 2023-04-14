CECIL COUNTY — Earlier this week, Adam Streight announced his intention to challenge Cecil County Executive Danielle Hornberger in the 2024 election. The announcement comes several months after Streight’s unsuccessful campaign against Del. Kevin Hornberger (R-35B) in the 2022 Primary Election.
Streight, a Cecil County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant with over 25 years of law enforcement experience, said his decision to run for county executive – as opposed to another run for a seat in Annapolis – has to do with the direct impact he can have on Cecil County.
“We have problems in this county that I wanted to address in Annapolis, so I ran for delegate,” said Streight. “My effort as a delegate would have indirectly affected Cecil County but as executive, I can directly have a positive effect on Cecil County and make it better.”
Streight said that the principles his campaign is based on are: problem solving without governmental bureaucracy; honesty; transparency and accountability; political courage and self awareness.
“Our county does not have the political courage right now to exercise self awareness to make changes for its residents,” said Streight. “You have to be able to say what you mean and mean what you say and this administration does not.”
An example, Streight said, is how the current administration treated law enforcement up until the SAGE Policy Group report – noting that support for law enforcement was a big part of the current administration’s campaign in 2020, which rarely followed through with support for officers.
“When you campaign and say ‘I back the blue’ and then push us to the side to the point where some deputies qualify for food stamps, what does that tell you,” said Streight. “We have lost a lot of institutional knowledge to deputies leaving for a higher pay.”
In an effort to create better conditions for Cecil County residents, Streight, if elected, plans to create efficient and worthwhile constituent services.
“The biggest complaint I have heard from people who do business with the county, it is almost like a ‘gotcha’ type of attitude and as taxpayers, we don’t need that or deserve that,” said Streight. “It really upsets me to hear that people go to the county for help and leave frustrated. That is not right and it is not competent government.”
Having served in the Civil Processing Unit, where he was able to increase his unit’s productivity by 12 percent, Streight said that he is confident that, if elected as county executive, he can fix constituent services.
“My approach to county government is going to be my approach to my 25 years in law enforcement – solving problems,” said Streight. “When you call 911, you expect them to solve your problem, not give you the runaround and I want to bring the mindset of problem solving to county government, not by throwing money at everything, but through a little bit of common sense.”
Streight is currently the first and only candidate to announce their campaign challenging County Executive Danielle Hornberger in the 2024 Primary Election.
Hornberger has yet to announce her intention to run for a second term, attempts to contact her campaign were unsuccessful as of press time Thursday.
To learn more about Streight’s campaign, visit www.Streight4Cecil.com.
“I want all around accountability,” said Streight. “In my 25 years of law enforcement my word has been my bond and it will remain my bond because that is who I am and that is what I will bring.”
The deadline for filing candidacy for the 2024 Primary Election is Jan. 19, 2024 at 9:00 p.m. Early Voting for the 2024 Primary Election is Thursday, May 2, 2024 through Thursday, May 9, 2024 (Pending Governor Signature).
