MARYLAND — While the many historic towns and sites of the state draw the tourists, Carol Bardzell, photographer and author, finds herself most interested in the run down and left behind sites in Maryland. Her new book “Abandoned Maryland” portrays that deep fascination she holds with the history of the deserted sites.
Bardzell was born in Connecticut and received her BFA from Monserrat College in Massachusetts. It was during her college senior seminar project in 2011 that she came down to Maryland to visit her boyfriend at the time and fell in love with the landscape. “It’s so different down here than up in Connecticut where I was born,” she said.
She spent the summer “driving down to Maryland once a month to shoot abandoned buildings down here.”
Bardzell created about a 30 image book for her senior project and then turned her back on publishing. Came to her Arcadia Publishing, wanting to create a full book out of her photographs, but needed more pictures. She was once again able to indulge in her passion and now share it to the general public.
“I’ve always been fascinated with abandoned buildings and why they were abandoned in the first place and how nature kinda takes back those buildings after a while,” Bardzell said. “There are a lot more abandoned sites than people think. You can easily stumble upon them. The Calhall’s Property I shot at was one of those, I was dropping my car off for repairs and then found it.”
Her love of nature and passion for the beauty places abandoned by humanity that plants have taken back, has led to a great collection of photos showing off the places that were once occupied, deserted and sometimes destroyed.
“If the land is going to be used for something better, then I guess it’s a good thing. Like I think a lot of places that were torn down are now used for farmland and that’s giving us more food,” she said.
While the development of new industry is always good, some bright memories are left behind. Carol Bardzell is one of those photographers who, through her work, gives us a glimpse into a past long forgotten.
