ELKTON — A new county administration officially took the reins as Republican Danielle Hornberger was sworn in as Cecil County Executive Monday along with current county council members Bob Meffley (R-District 1) and Jackie Gregory (R-District 5) who are beginning their second four-year terms in office.
“This is an important day, an historic day, Dec. 7 is of course Pearl Harbor Day,” Hornberger noted at the beginning of her speech, following being sworn in. Hornberger then Asked for a moment of silence to recognize those who gave their lives in service to the country.
“This is also an important and historic day for Cecil County,” she said. “As we can learn and grow from our past, we can also rejoice in hope for our future. Today we set out on a new path as we return county government to its rightful owners, you, the citizens of Cecil County.”
Hornberger then recognized the importance of her position in the larger context of the women’s suffrage movement, in which this year marks the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment to the United States Constitution granting women the right to vote.
“I stand here today representing changes that our country, the United States of America went through over the last 100 years,” she said. “And I look forward to changes that our county, our beloved Cecil, will go through over the next four years. We are entering a new era and thus, we must adapt and advance.”
She noted that the county would not be chained to uncertainties its faces due to health, the economy or divisiveness in the political area.
“My vision for Cecil County over the next four years is that we join together to embrace changes that our local government will be making as we move forward to transition our county to putting the people, not politics first,” she said. “Together, let us welcome and explore the possibilities together. Let us bring forward bold ideas and let us join together to conquer the challenges we face.”
Hornberger further noted that the government represents its people saying, “Today we begin to take back our government and return it to the people. I do not serve as a leader just for the people who voted for me but for all the residents, every single resident of Cecil County.”
Hornberger then referenced her recently released 10-point pledge saying that one of her first priorities will be to explore the county’s taxes to see how the county can help residents keep more of their hard-earned dollars. She also referenced expanding businesses in the county and recruiting quality jobs to the county.
In response to how her government will operate, Hornberger said her administration will be about accountability and transparency and will be fiscally responsible by keeping taxes low while continuing to provide necessary services.
She further noted that public safety and education would be at the forefront of her administrations goals, as would helping veterans, seniors, small businesses and vulnerable populations.
Like Hornberger, Meffley took a minute to remember Pearl Harbor noting that those soldiers who lost their lives that day, lost their lives for our freedoms, including being able to have ceremonies like Monday’s inauguration.
Meffley, who was originally elected in 2016, outlined several achievements the county has seen in the last four years. Specifically he referenced the new North East library, completion of Calvert Regional Park and the development of Brantwood Regional Park. He also referenced efforts to bring jobs to Cecil County and the development of the Route 40 corridor by bringing in water, sewer, natural gas and high speed internet for future development.
He said the most important accomplishment was achieving a AA plus bond rating, allowing the county to borrow money at a favorable rate.
Meffley closed with a quote from Henry Ford, “Coming together is the beginning, keeping together is progress and working together is success.”
Gregory, who is also entering her second term said she would pledge to continue working for all the citizens for a fiscally responsible government and for the checks and balances to ensure the county government is working on behalf of its citizens.
Gregory noted that she fell in love with Cecil County 24 years ago when she moved to the area and believes the county’s best days are ahead.
Gregory also congratulated Hornberger on her election win and said she was looking forward to working with the new administration.
The oaths of office were administered by Clerk of the Circuit Court Charlene Notarcola.
