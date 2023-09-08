PORT DEPOSIT — The Bainbridge Museum welcomed Sandra Durbin — a Bainbridge Navy boot camp graduate who went on to become the United States’ first Black female air traffic controller. The museum hosted a presentation from Durbin, where she talked about her life and the importance of resilience, on Saturday.
“Resilience is continuing to try to figure things out for yourself regardless of what stands in your way,” Durbin said.
Durbin, 75, joined the United States Navy in 1966 after a spokesperson for the Navy came to her school and asked “who would like to go to college?”
Durbin explained that growing up, her family was poor and the United States was segregated. Her mother would often pull her out of school when she was in grade 10 because her mother believed she was old enough to get a job and start a family.
“I had a plan for my life and it did not include being like my mother or my sister who had children,” Durbin said. “I had my eyes on the prize.”
When the Navy spokesperson said that the Navy would pay for the “ladies” to go to college if they served three years, Durbin said that she felt the recruiter was speaking directly to her; which prompted her to take home paperwork for her mother to sign so she could enlist.
The request to enlist caused tension between the mother and daughter to the point that Durbin said she and her mother did not verbally communicate for months.
“We passed notes,” Durbin said.
Once Durbin’s mother finally signed off on the paperwork, Durbin left her home in California for bootcamp at Bainbridge in Port Deposit.
When she was at Bainbridge, Durbin explained that she was under the command of one of the only Black female commanders, who she said was “horrible to all of the Black women.”
Durbin recalled laughing whenever the commander would treat them poorly because she was “nowhere near as bad as her mother.”
“I would stand at attention and just look forward because I had already heard all of the horrible things she was spouting, but from my mother,” Durbin said. “I already heard all of it and I wasn’t phased.”
Durbin scored the highest of all the women in her company which presented her with a choice: she could go to either electronics school, or air traffic control school.
Electronics school was slated to take a year to complete whereas air traffic control school would only take six months. Since Durbin had just graduated from high school, she said she chose air traffic control school because “why would I want to spend another year in school when I just got out?”
From boot camp to air traffic control school in Georgia, Durbin said that she faced both racism and sexism — even being asked “White women are stupid, so what does that make you?” when she was accused of cheating on her boot camp exams by Navy officials.
“My experience in the Navy is something that taught me self reliance, self respect and how to be responsible- all of these things were things my grandmother had already started me on,” Durbin said. “Outside of the sexual harassment, there is not anything that I would trade that happened to me during my time serving my country.”
Durbin graduated third in her class from air traffic control school, but was passed up for radar school in exchange for a man with a lesser score due to the potential of Durbin getting pregnant or married.
Durbin explained that, for women in the service back then, if they got married, there was a chance of getting kicked out of the armed forces. But, if they got pregnant, they were kicked out — no discussion.
“They told us we were there to serve the interest of our country, not ourselves,” Durbin said. “Young women today have no idea what we went through so that we could ensure that they would be okay as they came along.”
In her new role, Durbin primarily did weather, which she said was conducive for the pilots since they liked her calm voice when the weather was bad. Durbin noted that pilots would come up to the control tower to see her after hearing her over the radio.
“They were disappointed to see a skinny pimple-faced black girl,” Durbin recalled.
When Durbin got out of the military in 1969, she took a job at a phone company in Kansas. Durbin started as a sales representative but, as part of a progressive countrywide effort to put women in non-traditional jobs, Durbin became one of the first women to scale telephone poles to install switchboards, making between $400 and $600 a week.
“Women in San Diego were making $125 at the time,” Durbin said.
Through her experience in the Navy to her life outside of service, Durbin credits her grandmother for being the smartest woman she has ever known.
“She only had a second grade education but she was the smartest person in my lifetime,” Durbin said. “She taught me my work ethic and that I could be whatever I wanted to be.”
Having retired in 2010, Durbin — a California resident — serves as the Commander for the California branch of American Veterans (AMVETS). Much of her free time is spent assisting homeless veterans, who she said “she will continue to help for as long as she is able.”
“I have had the best life and a blessed life because of the United States Navy,” Durbin said. “That is why I give back.”
