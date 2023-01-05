ELKTON — As the clock ticked over into the new year, Elkton resident and first-time mother Tai Mason was at Union Hospital in labor with her firstborn child.
Legend Mason was the first 2023 baby born in Cecil County at 11:34am on Jan. 2. Mason wanted her first child’s name to be special and one to be remembered.
“I don’t really know how to explain it, but I just wanted his name to mean greatness,” Mason, 22, said.
Legend was born to the world measuring at 6 pounds and 3 ounces and 19.25 inches long. There were no complications with Legend’s birth.
While Mason has always wanted to be a mother, Legend was not a planned pregnancy.
“I had no idea, he was totally unplanned,” Mason said. “I actually was getting birth control. And I got an IUD implant. I wanted to check the location, and see if everything was okay. And then on the ultrasound we saw him. So he was a surprise.”
The time period leading up to the birth of Legend was not an easy one for Mason.
“Labor was very hard for me,” Mason said. Mason underwent a three day labor before Legend came into the world. She recalled a lot of pain during the ordeal, yet thoughts of her son helped her push through. “I just tried to breathe it out. Because I knew at the end it would be worth it, because I knew he was coming.”
Mason had mixed emotions when she found out she was pregnant.
“When I found out I was pregnant, I was upset because I’m 22 years old, I felt like I was a little too young to be having a baby,” Mason said. She recently returned to nursing school and began a new job. “So I was really kind of nervous and just afraid because I don’t know if I can do it. I don’t know if I’ll be able to handle a baby. So I was really back and forth between that but once he was born, it was like I would have rather have now than any other time. I’ve always wanted to be a mom, but I just didn’t expect it now but now that he’s here, I couldn’t be happier.”
One of 13 siblings, Mason said that she has had plenty of experience with helping take care of children, but can’t help but feel some nerves over raising a child of her own.
“I am very nervous about being a new mom,” Mason said. “I have a very large family, I come from 13 siblings. I am the second oldest. So all my siblings I’ve helped raise. So, I’ve kind of done this before, but now it’s a little different because he’s mine. I feel like with my support system, I’ll be just fine.”
Mason works for the Boys and Girls Club of America which has started a program where there is before and aftercare provided to families of Cecil County Public Schools. Mason is stationed at Chesapeake City Elementary.
According to Mason, it has been a nerve wracking but rewarding start to the year for her.
“Having the first baby of Cecil County in 2023 makes me feel like he is already living up to his name Legend, because he was not expected for another few weeks, it feels special,” Mason said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.