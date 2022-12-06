RISING SUN — Rising Sun held its annual Winter Extravaganza Saturday, drawing hundreds to the town’s Main Street for carriage rides, food, ice skating, a tractor parade and more.
“I think this was our largest attendance,” said the Mayor of Rising Sun, Travis Marion. “It was a great thing for our local downtown business and that’s what it’s all about – trying our hardest to drive folks to our downtown businesses.”
Marion notes that this year was the first year the Winter Extravaganza held a Tractor parade.
“We all really enjoyed the lighted tractor parade and so we think that will be an annual thing from now on,” said Maron.
One of the biggest attractions at this year’s Winter Extravaganza was the snowboard simulator, which had technical difficulties at the beginning of the event but was later fixed and running. Marion says the technical problems were related to the simulator’s motherboard, which needed to be replaced in order to fix the issue.
To wrap up the 2022 Winter Extravaganza, the Christmas tree on Main Street in downtown Rising Sun was lit, with the crowd counting down and celebrating once the lights came on.
“It takes a lot of people to pull off an event like this and I think we are all thinking the same thing for next year – bigger and better,” said Marion.
