ELKTON — A man who killed a Cecil County woman and injured six other people — one critically — in October 2020 when he fell asleep behind the wheel of his tractor-trailer and triggered a chain-reaction crash on Interstate 95 near Perryville received a 364-day jail term on Friday, during a proceeding that the judge and the prosecution both described as hard.

