ELKTON — On August 7, 2021, the Cecil Whig will turn 180 years old.
Over its 180-year tenure as Cecil County’s newspaper, the Cecil Whig has covered a lot of history. From the Whig’s first editor killing a rival editor, the Mexican-American War, the death of the Whig party itself, the Civil War, the invention of airplanes, both World Wars, the Cold War to the 9/11 terrorist attacks and now the coronavirus pandemic, the Cecil Whig has continued covering Cecil County’s news through it all.
While the Whig’s origin in 1841 to oppose the Cecil Democrat, a rival paper founded in 1840, was a political one, the Whig has always been dedicated to producing hard, factual reporting in the county.
The slogan of Cecil’s Whig party, printed on the front page of the first Whig, is: “Whigs of Cecil often beaten, never conquered,” which the Whig has held to even long after the demise of the Whig party. The Whig devoted itself to acquiring, as the Whig’s second editor William J. Jones said, “a reputation second to that of no country paper in the state.”
The death of Palmer C. Ricketts, the Whig’s first editor, on March 10, 1860 was the end of any real tie to the actual Whig party, but it brought with it a new freedom of expression for the Whig, operating under the leadership of James S. Crawford in 1860 and then Edwin E. Ewing from 1861-1876. The Whig now had the option to choose what issues it supported, rather than just what the party did.
The Whig supported the Constitutional Union’s John Bell for the 1860 presidential election, but backed both the Union and President Lincoln after his election and through the ensuing Civil War. This stance resulted again in traded insults from the Cecil Whig and Democrat, due to the Democrat’s sympathy for the Confederate cause.
Setting up shop
On March 31, 1866, the Whig opened its new headquarters on the corner of North and Whig streets. No longer being printed out of a log cabin, the Whig would remain at this location until October 31st, 1868, when the office burned down, destroying nearly all of the newspaper type at the Whig.
While the fire was a large setback to the Whig, the paper continued to survive until 1876, when Ewing sold the paper to Henry R. Torbert, who would bring the first steam press of the county to the Whig.
The 1880s saw a quick succession of Whig editors: Folger McKinsey, C.F. Hinchliffe, and Victor Torbert [Henry’s son], but it was during Henry Torbert’s time that the Whig was nearly sold in a sheriff’s sale. Thankfully, the Whig avoided this fate.
March 1906 saw the Tolbert’s property – including the entire Cecil Whig paper, building, equipment – sold at a trustee’s sale, which landed the paper under Frank E. Williams, a Presbyterian minister.
Williams’ tenure, which included the absorption of the Elkton Appeal and Perryville Record, ran until his death in 1920, leaving the Whig in an uncertain void that Edward Johnson and Robert T. Thachery filled.
Murray Janvier Ewing become the Whig’s new editor and publisher in 1924, notably writing the 100th anniversary article on August 7th, 1941. World War II dominated the paper’s content from the United States’ entry until the end of the conflict, marked by a story titled: “Cecil County Goes Noisy in Victory Celebrations Tues.”
In 1947, Ewing was succeeded as publisher by James Hughes and as editor by E. Ralph Hostetter who, while only leading the Whig for three years due to the Korean War, would later own the Whig in 1956 after the death of James Hughes.
Hostetter oversaw the Whig make rapid technological advancements, such as the introduction of a third photo-offset press east of the Mississippi, opening up room for more photos in the paper, and the construction of the Whig’s current location at 601 Bridge Street as a photo-offset plant.
Under Hostetter as publisher, a number of editors worked with him, beginning with James A. Flood, 1957-59; Ruth Tyrrell Hughes 1959-64; Larry O’Hara, 1969-71; and finally Donal C. Herring who started in 1971 and would continue editing the paper until 1992 as editor-in-chief. However, he continued on as an editor emeritus until his death on May 20th, 2018.
Witnessing history
Two of the Whig’s most notable events occurred during this period: the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in 1963 and the devastation wrought by Tropical Storm Agnes in 1972.
On November 22, 1963, Cecil Countians were dazed to find that President Kennnedy, who had visited the county just 8 days earlier, had been assassinated. His brief – 62 minutes in total – visit to the county was made to dedicate the Northeastern Expressway and unveil a Mason-Dixon Line marker, leaving a friendly smile and wave for those present.
Many within the county still remember the catastrophe brought by Tropical Storm Agnes. From June 21-24, 1972, the county was buried by Agnes and saw much of the county, including Havre de Grace, Port Deposit and Perryville, suffer tremendous damage and flooding. Residents from Port Deposit were entirely evacuated with many smaller evacuations going on throughout Perryville, Havre de Grace and other communities.
During the 1960s and 1970s, Hostetter and his partner, Rodney E. Smith, would acquire more than a dozen newspapers in Maryland and Delaware. Most notable among these would be the Cecil Democrat, the Whig’s original rival, which eventually ceased publication in 1981.
1975 saw Whitney Communications Corp. of New York City acquire the Whig and Hostetter’s other papers, which were rebranded into the Chesapeake Publishing Corporation.
In 1982, Thomas F. Bradlee, an Elkton native who began working at the Whig in 1968, succeeded Hostetter and Smith as the Whig’s owner and publisher.
During the early 1980s, the Whig outgrew its Bridge Street home and branched out to a small building next door. This building, however, was soon reduced to rubble in October of 1982, when a motorist drove through the building.
This event was the main motivator in accelerating an improvements program that began with an addition for an expanded advertising department and included the addition of supplementary publications, such as the now ceased Mariner magazine.
More news, more Whig
Early in 1986, Bradlee felt strongly that to better serve the Whig’s readers and advertisers who were growing in number and desire for a weekend publication, the Whig needed to increase its frequency of publication.
To that end, the Whig became a twice-weekly publication – on Wednesday and Saturday – in November 1986. In the following year, a 12,000-square-foot, two-story addition to the Whig building was completed. The building included offices, a pressroom and a new, state-of-the-art Goss Community Press which cost over $1 million.
A series of other additions – including automated machinery that could put as many as six inserts inside an issue at a rate of 10,000 to 12,000 an hour and thousands of yellow newspaper delivery boxes along Cecil County roads – brought speculation that the Whig might be expanding to a daily paper. Described as “the worst-kept secret in Cecil County,” Bradlee confirmed the rumor on July 4, 1989.
Citing that Cecil Countians deserved their own daily newspaper and the Whig’s own nearly 150 year life covering the county, Bradlee announced that the Whig would go daily on August 7, 1989, which happened to be the Whig’s birthday, as pointed out by then-editor Don Herring.
“It’s an omen,” Bradlee said, as the date had been picked without realizing it was the Whig’s birthday.
Jeff Mezzatesta replaced Bradlee as publisher in 1997, during a time of rising sales and a growing desire for good news and wholesome content. Mezzatesta responded by creating the Whig’s Accent section, where they collected more light-hearted features, upcoming events and contributions from the community.
Dawn of the digital era
The 9/11 attacks of 2001 were a wake up call to the Whig that its readers’ ways of accessing the paper were changing. The internet was a growing market that was seeing the rise of digital production and consumption of the news, and while the Whig had a website, CecilWhig.com, it was primitive and difficult to monetize. It would take a change in leadership for the Whig to truly embrace digital.
The late 2000s was a trying time for the Whig, like for many other businesses and people, due to the 2008 economic depression. In 2007, the Whig and its sister publications were sold by Whitney Communications to Dallas’ American Consolidated Media. The Whig soon became one of over 100 American publications owned and operated by ACM. Its focus on corporate oversight saw the consolidation of the Whig’s workforce, creating its current headquarters in Easton where human resources, accounting, classifieds and support services remain located.
The leadership of the Whig also rapidly changed with Mezzatesta leaving in 2009 to be replaced as publisher by Marty Valania, who would last less than a year before turning his position over to David Fike. Terry Peddicord was replaced as editor by Mike Bullard, a longtime staffer, as editor of the Whig.
In 2010, Elkton’s presses fell silent for the first time in nearly 170 years as they were moved down to Easton as part of ACM’s consolidation efforts. Additionally, in January of 2012, the Whig dropped to thrice-weekly publication as Tuesday and Thursday were cut from the printing schedule, however the rebranded CecilDaily.com carried on the 24/7 Cecil County news cycle.
ACM’s training and digital-focus helped the Whig’s staff to see the Whig routinely pulling in more than 1 million online pageviews a month from more than 150,000 unique readers.
Under new management
Mike Bullard left the Whig in April of 2012, being replaced by editor Jacob Owens. Maria Foglio would be promoted to the publisher’s role a few years later.
The Whig’s mobile app launched in the mid 2010s to respond to an increasing number of on-the-go readers.
In March of 2014, the paper was bought by Adams Publishing Group, a newly-formed media group founded in Minnesota by Mark Adams, who would serve as APG’s president and CEO.
A mere month later, the Whig sold its 601 N. Bridge Street plant to Quantum Controls, an electrical contracting company run by two Cecil County partners, but continues to remain in its old offices at the front of the Whig building.
Jacob Owens left the Whig in September of 2019, with B. Rae Perryman stepping in as the new executive editor. Perryman would leave the Whig in mid-2020. William Carroll arrived at the Whig in March of 2020 as deputy editor, and would later become the editor when Perryman left. Carroll left the Whig in February 2021.
Remembering the past and planning the future
The Cecil Whig has settled itself under the leadership of Executive Editor Jonathan Carter and Deputy Editor Erik Halberg, with the mentorship and experience of longtime reporters Jane Bellmyer and Carl Hamilton and Newark Post Editor Josh Shannon.
Bellmyer has been working at the Cecil Whig for 19 years.
“I know it’s going to sound crazy but I love covering the Cecil County Fair,” Bellmyer said. “It’s been so much fun watching these 4-H kids grow up. I remember Catherine Guethler in her first steer competition. She was so tiny next to that 2,000 pound steer. Now she’s grown up, married and expecting.”
She also retold one of her favorite stories.
“This is going to sound crazy, but there was a bank robbery I covered in Elkton,” Bellmyer said. “We had heard on the scanner that Elkton Police had the suspects stopped along Route 40 near Landing Lane so I rushed over, thinking I’d get photos of suspects in handcuffs. I get out of my car and hear a baby crying. As it turns out there was a toddler with the suspects. I captured a photo of the crying baby. It was front page the next day in the Cecil Whig and won an Associated Press Award for Spot News Photography.”
Bellmyer has seen many changes in her years working as a reporter at the Cecil Whig.
“When I joined the Whig on Aug. 9, 2002 I was one of six reporters and two photographers,” Bellmyer said. “We had two editors during the day and a staff of three that worked nights. There was also a sports department and composition and so many people working in offices and the press room that we were the third largest employer in Cecil County.”
The current editor, Jonathan Carter, expressed that his main goal is to provide Cecil County with quality, community journalism.
“Our deputy, Erik, and I have a lot of work to do in the coming months to ensure that the Cecil Whig continues to be the best and biggest local news source for the county.”
He continued, citing major goals including the production of more local news and sports reporting and expanding coverage posted on social media.
What does Carter like most about his job and Cecil County?
“The people,” Carter said. “The folks of this county need and expect good local journalism and they are going to get it. I couldn’t be more proud to serve a community that still cares greatly about their local paper. The trust I have in the community is met with the trust they have in our newspaper.”
Mike Dixon contributed to the research and writing of this article.
