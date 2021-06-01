BALTIMORE (AP) — At least nine people were killed in Baltimore over Memorial Day weekend including three men who were killed in what the police commissioner said may have been a “running gunbattle.”
The Baltimore Sun reports that Mayor Brandon Scott condemned the shootings Monday and said he plans to meet with Police Commissioner Michael Harrison to discuss what needs to change so police can have “greater immediate impact.” He will also determine what other agencies can bolster the efforts.
“The gun violence witnessed this weekend shows us that there are cowards among us who are willing to take a life, no matter how small or insignificant the beef,” Scott said. “We must hold them accountable and rid our streets of the weapons they use to take our daughters and sons away from us.
The triple shooting occurred Sunday night and responding officers found one victim in each of three blocks.
“We believe that this was perhaps a running gunbattle, whether these individuals were shooting at one another or whether other individuals were shooting at them,” Harrison told WBFF-TV at the scene.
Officers were nearby when the shooting occurred and additional officers were deployed in the district, using overtime, to deter violence on the holiday weekend when crowds are expected to gather, he said.
Memorial Day weekend has often seen increases in violence in Baltimore and other major cities. Last year, nine people were killed in the city over the holiday weekend, despite an order to stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic. At the time, Harrison said the killings weren’t random and blamed “retaliatory violence” for some of the shootings.
At least 138 people have been killed in Baltimore this year, according to police figures released Tuesday. That’s compared to 130 at this time last year. There have also been at least 269 non-fatal shootings, about 39 more than a year ago.
