OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — Five people were rescued from the water on Sunday after an airplane plunged into a bay near an airport on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, a fire official said.
None of the five people aboard the “commuter-style” plane was injured after it either crashed or made an emergency landing in Assawoman Bay near an Ocean City airport, according to Ocean City Fire Department spokesman Ryan Whittington.
Civilians in nearby boats pulled the people from the water before emergency personnel arrived, Whittington said. He didn’t know if the plane was taking off or trying to land at the nearby airport.
Maryland Natural Resource Police and the U.S. Coast Guard assisted the fire department in responding around 1:30 p.m..
