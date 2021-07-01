CECIL COUNTY — After a year-long hiatus due to the pandemic, Cecil County’s July 4th firework displays are prepped to come roaring back.
Beginning with the Salute to Cecil County Veterans on Saturday, July 3rd, at the North East Community Park, everyone is welcomed back into the festivities.
Gates will open at 6pm with family activities such as the Rubber Ducky Race and Face painting along with local musicians performing, the local Boy Scouts of America’s Field of Flags, and Community Leaders recognizing Veterans and Organizations with awards.
The Honor Ceremony at 8pm and Fireworks at 9:20pm. There will be no shuttle buses this year. For further information, please visit www.SaluteCecilVets.org.
Also on the 3rd, the Celebrate Freedom event will take place at Chesapeake City Park. Starting at 7pm, the gates will open with free admittance, but a $5 on-site parking fee.
Everyone is welcome to enjoy the roaming entertainment, particularly the U.S. Fleet Forces Band Concert at 7pm and the Tidewater Winds Concert Band at 8:30pm, along with the many Food Vendors.
The Chesapeake Public Art Committee will be present to spread awareness and take donations for the Chesapeake 9/11 Memorial.
Chairs and blankets will not be provided, with tens, feather flags, and oversized umbrellas not being permitted. Fireworks will start approximately at 9:30pm.
On Sunday, July 4th, Chesapeake City will show off the duo of the City Fireworks and the Chateau Bu-De.
The City Fireworks will be located on the south side of town along with inflatables for kids and vendors for guests to enjoy.
Chateau Bu-De will once again be opening its door for $10 per person in its 4th Annual Fireworks on the banks of the Bohemia, tickets are available through eventbrite.com.
At 5pm and ending 15 minutes before the fireworks, the Chateau will be selling its festival menu, featuring nachos & cheese, hotdogs w/ chips, pulled pork & chicken sandwiches w/chips, veggies & hummus, pretzels & cookies, as well as soft drinks and other beverages. Wine will also be sold by the bottle. Any outside food or beverages are not permitted and will be confiscated.
Fireworks are scheduled to start between 8:45-9pm with limited seating available. Guests are welcome to bring their own folding chairs and blankets for the event.
Finally, Elkton will be continuing its annual fireworks at Meadow Park beginning at dusk. For safety reasons, spectators will not be allowed in the park, but the display will reach heights of 600 feet and will be visible throughout the town.
The Department of Public Works will be posting signs throughout the town marking the best areas to view the show. For more information you can contact Elkton Parks & Rec. at 410-620-7964.
