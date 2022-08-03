FAIR HILL — Jayci Mitchell, the winner of the Cecil County Fair’s inaugural All-Star Showmanship contest, will donate her $250 winnings back to the 4-H organization in hopes to better the contest for years to come.
“I think that this contest has a lot of potential,” Mitchell said. “I think that it’s great for the kids to be able to experience new projects when they rotate through the seven different animals that they’re able to show here. So, I think increasing the jackpot would not only help kids that are in these projects to better their understanding, but also buy more adequate equipment for their animals, be able to invest in a new project or just increase their college savings.”
The $250 jackpot from this year’s event will go towards the jackpot for next year’s event.
According to Mitchell, her love of animals came from growing up in an agricultural family.
The Showmanship contest is another way for the kids from the 4-H organization to be involved in the Cecil County Fair.
According to Mitchell’s father, George, the contest consists of seven contestants that “show” certain species and would have four minutes with each species.
George Mitchell was all for the All-Star Showmanship contest when it was pitched by the Fair Board.
“When they said that I was all about it, because anything that has to do with the 4-H kids having more activities to do and more stuff with their animals, I was totally for it,” George Mitchell said. “As soon as they said that, I threw my hand up and said I would donate $250 to the All-Star Showmanship winner.”
Jayci Mitchell was emotional in her acceptance speech as it was her last year competing in an event representing 4-H.
“I’ve been here every single year I was able to show, so it has a special place in my heart,” Mitchell said. “It’s really sad that this is my last year here and my last time showing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.