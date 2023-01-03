NORTH EAST — For 37 years and counting, Karl Reichenbach has enjoyed seeing the kids’ faces as they filter through his property taking in the sights and the sounds of his Chesapeake Susquehanna & Western Model Railroad Christmas Open House.
“I’ve got people that came as children and are now bringing grandchildren, so I’ve got people that have been coming every year since it was in the basement,” Reichenbach said. “It changes a little bit each year and there’s some new buildings this year, there’s always something new and even if there isn’t they’ll see something they’ve never seen before.”
Reichenbach has been hosting the holiday railroad display since 1986. Kids and adults alike come into a building next to his house where there were four sets of trains riding on the tracks.
“It’s not just kids, it’s adults too,” Reichnbach said. “Adults enjoy it just as much as the kids because they had trains when they were kids. It’s a very good part of the hobby to share with other people.”
During the first 10 years of the event, the display was in the basement of the home in which Reichenbach and his wife, Linda, live. However, because of limited space in that basement, people sometimes had to wait their turn.
That led Reichenbach to build an adjacent two-story garage, designating the second level as a place to enjoy his hobby. The room is big enough to accommodate both his model train display and the seasonal visitors it attracts. Since 1996, Reichenbach has opened that model railroad display room to the public on specified dates and times during the Christmas season. It is free of charge.
Brothers Frank and Andy Towner came out to enjoy the holiday fun as a family.
“Well, my father used to work for the railroad, you know, I kind of have an interest in trains,” Andy Towner said.
Frank brought his children along with him and his brother to share in the holiday excitement.
“The kids love the trains,” Frank Towner said.
Reichenbach got his first train back in 1949 and has loved playing and showcasing trains since then.
“I play with them all year long,” Reichenbach said. “I try to come up here every Tuesday night.”
