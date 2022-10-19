ELKTON — In an effort to further conservation efforts of the Chesapeake Bay, 300-acres of land along the Susquehanna River were recently donated to the state of Maryland by Constellation – the renewable energy company that operates the Conowingo Dam. The land, found in both Havre De Grace and Port Deposit, will also increase public access to local, state and national parks.
“This donation builds on Constellation’s ongoing sustainability leadership, including advancing environmental stewardship, protecting local wildlife and supporting local recreational opportunities,” said Kathleen Barrón, Constellation’s Chief Strategy Officer. “Constellation’s donation will complement our existing investments in environmental programs and projects that directly benefit water quality, aquatic life and recreational resources of the Chesapeake Bay watershed.”
The land donated will be permanently preserved for conservation purposes as the land will become part of local, state and national park systems and conservation projects.
“The donation of this land will expand Susquehanna State Park and local parks in Havre de Grace and Port Deposit,” said Joel Dunn, president and CEO of the Chesapeake Conservancy. “It is a dream come true for local communities and park enthusiasts.”
To celebrate the donation, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held Saturday at the trailhead of Wildflower Trail near the Conowingo Dam with attendance from the Governor of Maryland, Larry Hogan.
“I have looked for opportunities to bring people together and build partnerships between state and local government, the private sector and non-government organizations to create results that improve the quality of life for Maryland residents,” Hogan said. “Constellation’s donation of land to support recreation and conservation is a great example of what we can accomplish when we work together.”
The donation of the 300 acres was a collaborative effort between Constellation, the State of Maryland, local, county and state conservation and environmental agencies and non-profit organizations, including the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, Maryland Park Service, Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway, Inc., Port Deposit, Havre de Grace, the Harford Land Trust, Cecil Land Trust and the Chesapeake Conservancy.
“The Susquehanna River is part of our identity in Harford County. It brings us tremendous joy to know that the riverfront will remain undeveloped forever,” said Kristin Kirkwood, Harford Land Trust’s Executive Director. “A land donation of this size and significance is truly remarkable and we thank Constellation for this forward-thinking gift.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.