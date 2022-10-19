10192022_whg_ConstellationHoganImages1.jpg

Governor Larry Hogan speaks at the ribbon ceremony at the trailhead of the Wildflower Trail to celebrate the donation of 300 acres of land made by Constellation.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

ELKTON — In an effort to further conservation efforts of the Chesapeake Bay, 300-acres of land along the Susquehanna River were recently donated to the state of Maryland by Constellation – the renewable energy company that operates the Conowingo Dam. The land, found in both Havre De Grace and Port Deposit, will also increase public access to local, state and national parks.

