CHESAPEAKE CITY — Making its grand opening in 1996, the Chesapeake Inn has now worked its way through two hurricanes and a global pandemic to arrive at a seasoned 25 years of age, which was celebrated on August 5.
Owners Gianmarco and Gilda Martuscelli have led the helm the entire way, fostering an environment of family and hard work. Over 2,000 employees have called the Inn home over its lifespan. The Martuscellis' make sure that each employee is given a welcoming family that they can form close bonds with.
The festivities launched a night of complimentary drinks and food with music by the band Don’t Call Me Francis and DJ Toroc. Everyone was able to relax and enjoy a semi-normal environment after all the stress of the pandemic. Gianmarco specifically said that he wanted to get this celebration in before the Delta variant gets to the area.
Besides celebrating the 25 year life of the Inn, the 19 workers present at the celebration who had stuck with the Inn for over 10 years were also recognized. Most notable amongst this group were Eddie Greer and Donna Muldowney who, according to Gianmarco, “have been working at the Inn even longer than I have, starting here two days before I came.”
Mayor Richard Taylor of Chesapeake City began the ceremony with a gift of his own. Citing the great help that the Inn has provided in putting the town back on the map – by bringing young people to Chesapeake City and by giving over $150,000 in scholarship funds to more than 40 local students – the council of Chesapeake City awarded the key to the town to the Martuscelli couple.
“I want to take things day-by-day and grow the Inn with the City,” Gianmarco Martuscelli said. “My greatest accomplishment with this restaurant is how we’ve helped the students with our scholarship fund.”
On top of all the good that the Inn does in the community, it also continues to provide a friendly, welcoming environment to all who pass through its doors.
“We’ve been coming [to the Inn] since moving here. It reminds us of home,” Tonia and Kevin Castora, a couple who moved into the area about 7 years ago, remarked. “Its a great environment and, while Covid was a scare, the Inn will continue to draw us.”
