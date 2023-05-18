CECIL COUNTY — Nearly 150 seniors from Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) programs offered by each high school in Cecil County gathered at Elkton High School to present capstone projects ranging from applied science and research to engineering and biomedical technology Wednesday.
“If you’re looking to restore your faith in humanity, this will do it,” said Heather Handler, the instructional coordinator for Cecil County Public Schools STEM. “This is our future and these are the smartest and brightest kids that are right here in Cecil.”
Each student presented their capstone project through presentation boards stating the background of the topic they chose and their findings- some even had prototypes on display.
Bohemia Manor High School seniors Jasir Jones, Manel Espinosa and Alexy Casasola-Amaya showcased a tool they invented that aims to alleviate struggles associated with soldering.
“With our project, the wire feeds automatically so there isn’t any risk of getting burned and people with mobility issues will be able to solder,” said Jones. “This is great for people learning how to solder.”
The invention is a battery-operated solder material feeding attachment for torch nozzles, which allows users the ability to solder with one hand as the tool eliminates the need to manually feed soldering material.
“This took many months to brainstorm but once we got on track, building it wasn’t hard,” said Casasola-Amaya. “Checking patents to see if anyone else had this idea took the longest.”
The seniors noted that the capstone gallery is just the start for their invention.
“We have a few tweaks to make but I hope that, with a few modifications, that we can get a patent on this product and help school students and people with disabilities learn how to solder and solder properly,” said Jones.
Other students, like Amere Keasley, used their capstone project to identify potential solutions for global issues.
Keasley, a Homeland Security student at the Cecil County School of Technology, revolved his project around organized crime in sports betting.
Through extensive research, Keasley was able to identify options like financial disclosures from betting sites to show that criminal organizations are not being paid out by betting sites while emphasizing the importance of law enforcement cooperation within sports betting to maintain the integrity of sports.
“I am very proud of this project,” said Keasley. “I started this project last year where I had to write a 15 page essay and do a presentation and it has paid off.”
The capstone project process began in each student’s junior year, where they had to come up with an idea for their project. Students then had to pitch their idea to their teachers, where they would then be forwarded to Handler.
Handler worked with the students to fine tune their ideas and connect them with mentors from local businesses to provide real world insight and guidance for the student’s project.
“It is incredible to listen to the students and to see their eyes light up and to see them learning,” said Handler. “I am really proud of the students and their ability to work with a mentor and go beyond in learning what is available to them.”
