FAIR HILL — The Cecil County Fair concluded its 2023 fair season on Sunday at the race grounds of Fair Hill with lots of rides, fried oreos and destruction of well-used clunkers.
Cecil County Fair officials estimate upwards of 65,000 people visited the fair grounds over the nine-day stretch from July 21 to July 29. Don Moore, President of the Cecil County Fair Board of Directors, said the number is about a 15% decrease from a good fair season’s attendance. Over 80,000 people were estimated to have attended the fair a year ago.
Mother nature made her presence known the last two days of the fair, which resulted in the postponement of Friday’s Demolition Derby and pushed some heats of the derby back to the Saturday matinee.
A brief stint of heavy rain on Saturday cancelled the running of the Youth Big Wheel Contest, but did not effect the remainder of the Power Wheel Derby and the Demolition Derby.
“With rain the last two nights, we still had a crowd, but that certainly impacted our crowd Friday and Saturday night and then the heat had effected things a little bit,” Moore said. “But overall, when you have a nine-day event in July you have to plan on a night or two of rain.”
Moore added both the Power-Wheels Derby and the derby itself have continued to be fan favorites among fair attendees. The fair board’s president also pointed out the success of the fair’s rodeo on July 25 and July 26.
“I think we are seeing more and more interest in the Power-Wheels Derby, the kids and adults both seem to like that. The rodeo, I think that was pretty successful and had a couple very good nights of rodeo,” Moore said. “We’re looking at different entertainment possibilities for next year already, naturally we will probably continue to have the rodeo and the derby due to its popularity and then we’ll see what else is out there to add in for next year.”
Moore estimates a total of 140 animals were at the livestock auction through the 4-H program.
“I think that was all fairly successful, I think we had some new buyers and some different faces this year and we’re always looking to help the 4-H kids get some money back for their hard work and efforts, while allowing local businesses to purchase an animal,” Moore said. “I think that worked pretty well.”
