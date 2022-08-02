ELKTON — Cecil County Board of Elections has officially finished counting all early, election day, mail-in, and provisional ballots with many races ending in a close finish.
Kevin Hornberger, the incumbent candidate for House of Delegates District 35B has beat challenger Adam Streight by 116 votes finishing with a 38.58 percent overall compared to Streight’s 35.86 percent overall.
Rebecca Hamilton unseats incumbent Bill Coutz in the race for County Council District 2 finishing the race with a total of 4,403 votes- 350 more than Coutz.
In what was the closest county council race of this entire election, Bob Gatchel lost to incumbent Al Miller for the County Council District 3 race. Finishing with a total of 4,136 votes, Gatchel fell 260 votes short of Miller.
House of Delegates Representative of District 35A incumbent, Mike Griffith, lost to challenger Teresa Reilly in a nail biting finish. Across precincts in Cecil County, Griffith had beat Reilly by a total of two votes but across the state, Reilly had defeated Griffith by a total of 105 votes. State numbers for Griffith are 10,338 votes, with 462 of those votes being from Cecil County voters. Total statewide votes for Reilly are 10,443 and 460 of those votes were Cecil County voters.
Incumbent Donna Culberson for District 4 County Council maintained her lead and defeated challenger Donald Gividen finishing with a total of 4,435 votes — 677 more than Gividen.
The Orphan’s Court will see a transition of leadership after Chief Judge Bill Harris unseats Carolyn Crouch for Judge of the Orphans’ Court. Of the five candidates running for Judge of Orphans’ Court, Harris finished with a total of 4,337 votes and a 26.04 percent overall. Crouch finished with 4,140 votes and a 24.86 percent overall – a 197 vote difference.
Challenging District 1 Congressional Representative incumbent, Andy Harris, in November is Heather Mizeur. Mizeur finalizes her position to take on Harris after defeating David Harden by a total of 18,866 statewide votes, with 2,773 of those votes coming from Cecil County voters.
Allyn “Lyn” Nickle will continue her 20-plus years as the Cecil County Register of Wills after defeating Maureen Sentman Danos by over 3,000 votes. Nickle finished the race with 5,689 total votes and an overall percentage of 68.84.
Renee Dixon was the frontrunner over incumbent William Malesh in the District 4 Board of Education race. Dixon finished the race with 6,136 votes and a 49.92 percent overall – 2,471 more votes and 20.1 percent more than Malesh.
The 2022 Maryland General Elections are set for Tuesday, November 8, 2022.
