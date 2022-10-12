In this Cecil Whig file photo, Roger Owens (right), who started the Kids Coat Campaign in 1985, removes some donated coats from his car and prepares to place them in a bin manned by Toby Tap, who is with the Cecil County Help Center. The 2022 Kids Coat Campaign is underway.
ELKTON — There is a nip in the October air and, with summer now a faded memory, the 2022 Kids Coat Campaign in Cecil County is revving up, according to Elkton-area resident Roger Owens, who started the annual coat drive to help needy families 37 years ago.
Owens and his fellow volunteers are urging people to donate brand new coats or gently used coats, both of which can be dropped off at Village Laundromat at 801 E. Pulaski Highway (Route 40) in the Village at Elkton Shopping Center and at O-Kleen Laundromat at 103 North St. in Northside Plaza during business hours for those two Elkton businesses.
(Although the charity drive is called the Kids Coat Campaign, people are welcome to donate brand new and gently used coats for adults, too.)
The donated used coats are then washed — for free — at those laundromats, which Owens has owned and operated for four decades, before they are taken to the Cecil County Help Center at 135 E. High Street, where workers and volunteers there oversee the distribution of those coats to needy families. More than 50,000 donated coats have been washed at Owens’ laundromats for free since 1985, when he started the annual Kids Coat Campaign.
After a relatively weak 2020 charity drive due to the hurdles created by the coronavirus pandemic, the 2021 Kids Coat Campaign marked a resurgence — one that Owens and fellow planners hope will continue to grow during the current effort. Owens reported that every school in Cecil County has a coat collection site. (A major problem during the 2020 campaign was that students were not attending school but, instead, were virtual learning, which greatly hampered those in-school coat collection sites.)
In addition to coat contributions, Owens and his Kids Coat Campaign volunteers are asking people to donate wire coat hangers because there is a shortage.
Owens noted that several volunteers are helping with the 2022 Kids Coat Campaign, including members of the Elkton Kiwanis Club.
